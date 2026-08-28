ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peter Cullen Dies At 85: You've Heard His Voice As Optimus Prime, But Do You Know Who He Took Inspiration From?

Peter Cullen, the iconic voice of Optimus Prime and Eeyore, no more ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Peter Cullen, the Canadian voice actor best known for giving life to Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has died at the age of 85. Cullen passed away on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his agent Kevin Motley confirmed to a foreign daily. His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Cullen is survived by his four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay. While millions remember Cullen for the deep and commanding voice of Optimus Prime, the inspiration behind that voice came from someone very close to him - his elder brother Larry Cullen, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. Cullen had often spoken about how much he admired his brother. After Larry returned from Vietnam, Cullen noticed a change in him. He saw him as a hero and was impressed by the way he spoke, carried himself and led others. When Cullen was asked to audition for Optimus Prime, he drew from those qualities. He once explained that he used his brother's tone and attitude while creating the voice. For Cullen, Optimus Prime was not simply a powerful character. He wanted the Autobot leader to have strength, dignity and a sense of calm. That voice would go on to become one of the most recognisable in animation and popular culture.