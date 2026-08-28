Peter Cullen Dies At 85: You've Heard His Voice As Optimus Prime, But Do You Know Who He Took Inspiration From?
Peter Cullen, the iconic voice of Optimus Prime and Eeyore, has died at 85. His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 28, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: Peter Cullen, the Canadian voice actor best known for giving life to Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has died at the age of 85. Cullen passed away on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his agent Kevin Motley confirmed to a foreign daily. His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Cullen is survived by his four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay.
While millions remember Cullen for the deep and commanding voice of Optimus Prime, the inspiration behind that voice came from someone very close to him - his elder brother Larry Cullen, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. Cullen had often spoken about how much he admired his brother. After Larry returned from Vietnam, Cullen noticed a change in him. He saw him as a hero and was impressed by the way he spoke, carried himself and led others. When Cullen was asked to audition for Optimus Prime, he drew from those qualities.
He once explained that he used his brother's tone and attitude while creating the voice. For Cullen, Optimus Prime was not simply a powerful character. He wanted the Autobot leader to have strength, dignity and a sense of calm. That voice would go on to become one of the most recognisable in animation and popular culture.
Hoy despedimos a Peter Cullen, la voz de Optimus Prime durante más de 40 años.— Paramount Home Entertainment Latinoamérica (@ParamountVideo) August 27, 2026
Su voz nos enseñó que la verdadera fuerza está en proteger a los demás. Gracias por darle alma a un héroe que marcó generaciones.#PeterCullen #OptimusPrime #Transformers pic.twitter.com/jm7ory9lOn
Cullen first voiced Optimus Prime in the 1984 animated series The Transformers, which followed the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. He returned to the character for The Transformers: The Movie in 1986. Optimus Prime's death in the film led to a strong reaction from fans, and Cullen later returned to voice the character again.
Absolutely crushed! Optimus Prime has passed away. #RIPOptimus #PeterCullen pic.twitter.com/9ZAPvTXftz— Mike Rowe formerly CamsChorizo (@CheersToCSU) August 27, 2026
Nearly two decades after his first stint as Optimus Prime, Cullen returned to the role for Michael Bay's 2007 live-action Transformers, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. He continued voicing the character in several sequels, including Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Age of Extinction, The Last Knight and Rise of the Beasts. He also voiced Optimus in Bumblebee. But Optimus Prime was only one part of Cullen's remarkable career.
The Montreal-born actor also became widely loved as Eeyore, the gloomy but endearing donkey from the Winnie the Pooh universe. He began voicing Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and continued playing the character across several projects. His voice work also extended to King Kong, Knight Rider and Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers. In Predator, Cullen was responsible for the unsettling clicking sounds made by the creature. He later recalled that seeing the Predator for the first time helped him understand the sounds he wanted to create.
Cullen was trained as a theatre actor and graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada in 1963. Before becoming a celebrated voice actor, he worked as a live-action performer, radio announcer and comedian. He appeared on shows including The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour. Over the decades, Cullen's voice became inseparable from some of the most memorable characters in animation and fantasy.