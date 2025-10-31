Personality Rights Explained: How Indian Celebrities Are Fighting Against AI And Identity
As AI deepfakes and voice clones surge, Indian celebrities are invoking constitutional personality rights to protect their name, image, and dignity from digital misuse
Published : October 31, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: When Calcutta High Court lawyer Subrata Mukherjee picks up the phone, his tone is brisk but warm. The topic? Personality rights, which is a concept that's suddenly at the heart of India's legal and entertainment conversations. "Article 19 of the Constitution of India gives you every constitutional right to protect your integrity and property," Mukherjee explains firmly, adding, "And Article 21 gives you the right to life with human dignity. That is the base of personality rights."
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) increasingly blurs the line between real and fake, Indian courts and celebrities are scrambling to define and defend these rights, not just for the famous, but for everyone whose image or voice can be replicated, cloned, or manipulated at the click of a button.
What Are Personality Rights?
According to Mukherjee, personality rights are the right to protect one's identity and dignity. He says, "You cannot copyright anyone's right. Personality rights are a part of your right to life, to live with dignity." In an age where AI-generated content can mimic a person's face, voice, or gestures with uncanny accuracy, this "dignity" now faces unprecedented threats.
The AI Threat to Human Identity
Scroll through social media today, and you'll see the faces of celebrities, sometimes singing songs they never sang, endorsing brands they never heard of, or appearing in videos they never made. From deepfake videos to AI-cloned voices, technology has made impersonation easier than ever.
For actors like Tota Roy Choudhury, best known for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, this isn't a theoretical issue. It's personal.
"I would be deeply disturbed if my name, image, or voice were used without my consent," Roy Choudhury says, adding, "It has taken me years, years of planning, strategy, and luck, to reach where I am. Now, if someone takes my image and starts representing me, it could ruin everything I've built."
He worries that with the rapid evolution of AI, soon "somebody who isn't familiar with my work or personality will start believing what they see on screen. That could destroy my career, my image, and everything I've built."
Courts Step In: The Legal Landscape
Over the past two years, Indian courts have seen a flood of petitions invoking personality rights: a concept still evolving in Indian jurisprudence but gaining extraordinary momentum in the AI age.
Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, celebs like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, and southern superstars like Chiranjeevi Konidela and Akkineni Nagarjuna have all approached courts to stop the misuse of their identity online.
Each case adds another brick to India's growing legal fortress against AI misuse.
The Amitabh Bachchan Precedent
It started with the legend himself. In 2022, Amitabh Bachchan filed a suit before the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain entities from using his name, image, and voice without consent. His counsel, Harish Salve, argued that mobile app developers, advertisers, and even fake lottery organisers were exploiting Bachchan's persona to dupe the public.
Justice Navin Chawla's interim injunction marked one of India's first recognitions of "publicity rights" protecting a person's persona from commercial misuse.
"The plaintiff is a very well-known personality and is aggrieved by the usage of his name, image, and voice without his consent," the judge observed. He adds, "The plaintiff has made out a prima facie case."
This judgment laid the foundation for dozens of similar suits.
"My Personality Is My Life's Work": Anil Kapoor's Fight
Actor Anil Kapoor followed soon after. In a detailed court order, the Delhi High Court restrained several entities from misusing his name, likeness, and voice through AI-generated content and deepfakes.
"My personality is my life's work," Kapoor said in a statement. "With this lawsuit, I'm not trying to curb anyone's freedom. But I've worked hard to build this image, and I'm only seeking protection against misuse, especially in an era where technology can destroy it overnight."
Kapoor's case was among the first to mention AI, deepfakes, and GIFs explicitly, setting a modern precedent.
AI-Generated Misuse: The Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan Cases
Filmmaker Karan Johar secured an ex parte ad interim injunction from the Delhi High Court against the unauthorised use of his persona, including his voice, image, and even the popular acronym "KJo." The order barred the creation of deepfakes and morphing using his likeness.
"There's a line between making fun and exploitation," Johar's lawyer argued, adding, "The more viral the memes, the more money people make. But I have a right to ensure that none use my persona without my consent."
Similarly, Hrithik Roshan's plea focused on AI-generated and morphed content, including merchandise sold online using his name. The court was clear: fan pages that post non-commercial content can stay, but commercial misuse will not be tolerated.
"Instagram use is not only for commercialisation. But monetised misuse of a celebrity's persona warrants restraint," Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted.
The Chiranjeevi Case: South India Joins the Legal Battle
In September 2025, a Hyderabad City Civil Court issued an ad-interim injunction in favour of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela, protecting his name, stage titles ("Megastar," "Chiru," "Annayya"), and image from unauthorised digital or AI-driven use. The order recognised him as one of Indian cinema's most iconic personalities, warning that "unauthorised exploitation poses severe, irreparable harm to his reputation and economic interests."
Chiranjeevi later met Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar to discuss stricter penal actions. The commissioner reportedly agreed that stronger laws were needed to curb AI exploitation of celebrity identities.
A New Digital Menace
Lawyer Subrata Mukherjee believes that the Constitution already has enough tools to protect individuals but enforcement remains key.
