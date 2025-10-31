ETV Bharat / entertainment

Personality Rights Explained: How Indian Celebrities Are Fighting Against AI And Identity

Hyderabad: When Calcutta High Court lawyer Subrata Mukherjee picks up the phone, his tone is brisk but warm. The topic? Personality rights, which is a concept that's suddenly at the heart of India's legal and entertainment conversations. "Article 19 of the Constitution of India gives you every constitutional right to protect your integrity and property," Mukherjee explains firmly, adding, "And Article 21 gives you the right to life with human dignity. That is the base of personality rights."

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) increasingly blurs the line between real and fake, Indian courts and celebrities are scrambling to define and defend these rights, not just for the famous, but for everyone whose image or voice can be replicated, cloned, or manipulated at the click of a button.

What Are Personality Rights?

According to Mukherjee, personality rights are the right to protect one's identity and dignity. He says, "You cannot copyright anyone's right. Personality rights are a part of your right to life, to live with dignity." In an age where AI-generated content can mimic a person's face, voice, or gestures with uncanny accuracy, this "dignity" now faces unprecedented threats.

The AI Threat to Human Identity

Scroll through social media today, and you'll see the faces of celebrities, sometimes singing songs they never sang, endorsing brands they never heard of, or appearing in videos they never made. From deepfake videos to AI-cloned voices, technology has made impersonation easier than ever.

For actors like Tota Roy Choudhury, best known for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, this isn't a theoretical issue. It's personal.

"I would be deeply disturbed if my name, image, or voice were used without my consent," Roy Choudhury says, adding, "It has taken me years, years of planning, strategy, and luck, to reach where I am. Now, if someone takes my image and starts representing me, it could ruin everything I've built."

He worries that with the rapid evolution of AI, soon "somebody who isn't familiar with my work or personality will start believing what they see on screen. That could destroy my career, my image, and everything I've built."

Courts Step In: The Legal Landscape

Over the past two years, Indian courts have seen a flood of petitions invoking personality rights: a concept still evolving in Indian jurisprudence but gaining extraordinary momentum in the AI age.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, celebs like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, and southern superstars like Chiranjeevi Konidela and Akkineni Nagarjuna have all approached courts to stop the misuse of their identity online.

Each case adds another brick to India's growing legal fortress against AI misuse.

The Amitabh Bachchan Precedent

It started with the legend himself. In 2022, Amitabh Bachchan filed a suit before the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain entities from using his name, image, and voice without consent. His counsel, Harish Salve, argued that mobile app developers, advertisers, and even fake lottery organisers were exploiting Bachchan's persona to dupe the public.

Justice Navin Chawla's interim injunction marked one of India's first recognitions of "publicity rights" protecting a person's persona from commercial misuse.