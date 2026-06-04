Peddi X Review: Ram Charan Impresses Audiences As Upasana Konidela's 'Amazing' Verdict Adds To Positive Buzz
Ram Charan's Peddi has opened to mostly positive reactions, while wife Upasana Konidela joined fans at a Hyderabad screening and called the film "amazing".
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 4, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan's much-awaited sports drama Peddi finally hit theatres on June 4, and the film has opened to largely positive reactions from audiences. Adding to the excitement around the release was Ram Charan's wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who watched the film with fans at a theatre in Hyderabad and gave it a glowing verdict.
Ahead of its worldwide release, Peddi had special premiere shows on June 3. Upasana joined moviegoers for one such screening and was seen fully enjoying the electrifying atmosphere inside the packed theatre. Several videos from the venue have gone viral on social media, showing her cheering, laughing and celebrating key moments from the film along with fans.
Upasana garu is throwing papers for RC’s entry ❤️ #Peddi #Ramcharan #Upasana pic.twitter.com/9g6Ng33eES— justin telugu (@JustinTelu59343) June 3, 2026
As she exited the theatre amid cheering fans, Upasana was asked for her opinion on the film. Keeping it short and sweet, she replied with just one word: "Amazing." The positive response from Upasana mirrors the early reactions pouring in on X, where many viewers have praised Ram Charan's performance in the Buchi Babu Sana directorial.
One Magadheera— KAVI RAJ M/ ಕವಿ ರಾಜ್ ಎಮ್ 💛❤️ (@K4kaviking) June 4, 2026
One Rangasthalam
One RRR
one #PEDDI 🔥🔥
Some films aren't just movies - they become milestones in a hero's journey ❤️🔥🛐#RamCharan | #PEDDI @AlwaysRamCharan @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/Vjm09XmoJb
One fan compared Peddi to some of the biggest milestones in Ram Charan's career, writing, "One Magadheera, One Rangasthalam, One RRR, One #PEDDI. Some films aren't just movies – they become milestones in a hero's journey."
#PEDDI – A Unanimous Blockbuster.📈— RK (@rkjsp369) June 4, 2026
Booking are extremely good & The roar has turned into a storm at the box office! #Ramcharan acting gurinchi cheppalante career lone best ichadu ❤️🔥📈🛐 pic.twitter.com/MiZKyBwY7n
Another user posted, "#PEDDI – A Unanimous Blockbuster. The roar has turned into a storm at the box office. #RamCharan acting gurinchi cheppalante career lone best ichadu." (If we have to talk about Ram Charan's acting, he has delivered the best performance of his career.)
#OneWordReview#Peddi: POWERFUL.— World of Movies (@WOM1993) June 4, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
A sports drama with its share of highs and lows... Its biggest strength is #RamCharan's memorable performance + several terrific momentsScreenplay could've been tighter and the runtime shorter. #PeddiReview pic.twitter.com/H9Y3M2KJwa
A review shared on the social media platform read: "#OneWordReview #Peddi: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. A sports drama with its share of highs and lows. Its biggest strength is Ram Charan's memorable performance and several terrific moments. The screenplay could've been tighter and the runtime shorter."
I personally loved the transitions where @AlwaysRamCharan getting transformed from Peddi to Peddi pahalwan shot and the shots when he tries to become the para athlete. @RathnaveluDop mastery in his craft made them achieve these scenes.#Peddi #RamCharan— aditya annavaram (@adityaannavaram) June 4, 2026
Many viewers also highlighted the film's visual storytelling. One user wrote, "I personally loved the transitions where Ram Charan transforms from Peddi to Peddi Pahalwan and the scenes where he tries to become a para-athlete. Rathnavelu's mastery helped achieve these moments."
#Peddi (Telugu) : 3/5 🎬— Vijay Karthikeyan (@Vijay_Karthik27) June 4, 2026
• Decent 1st Half and Good 2nd Half 🙌🏾
• Superb Performance from #RamCharan 👏🏾💥
• Good Songs and Background Score from #ARRahman 💯
• The Screenplay is slow and have few lags here and there 🙂
Overall - A Decent Entertainer Film 🎥 https://t.co/PQs4rj3LQ3 pic.twitter.com/zceNry5eLN
Another review rated the film 3 out of 5 stars and called it a decent entertainer. The post praised Ram Charan's performance, A.R. Rahman's songs and background score, while noting that the screenplay felt slow in parts.
#OneWordReview#Peddi : Blockbuster— DEVIL (@VishalR19893537) June 4, 2026
Rating :⭐⭐⭐⭐
'Peddi' is a fantastic sports-drama. Ram Charan's powerful performance and A.R. Rahman's music completely win you over. Despite a slightly long runtime, the emotional story makes it a must-watch! #RamCharan#Peddi pic.twitter.com/Hj86oSV0uz
Meanwhile, another viewer declared, "#Peddi: Blockbuster. Ram Charan's powerful performance and A.R. Rahman's music completely win you over. Despite a slightly long runtime, the emotional story makes it a must-watch."
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi follows the journey of a sportsperson searching for his identity. The film features Ram Charan in the title role and showcases him playing cricket, wrestling and running. The cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film has also generated strong buzz at the box office. Reports suggest that Peddi recorded around Rs 20 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day in India, while global pre-sales were estimated at nearly Rs 35 crore.