ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi X Review: Ram Charan Impresses Audiences As Upasana Konidela's 'Amazing' Verdict Adds To Positive Buzz

As she exited the theatre amid cheering fans, Upasana was asked for her opinion on the film. Keeping it short and sweet, she replied with just one word: "Amazing." The positive response from Upasana mirrors the early reactions pouring in on X, where many viewers have praised Ram Charan's performance in the Buchi Babu Sana directorial.

Ahead of its worldwide release, Peddi had special premiere shows on June 3. Upasana joined moviegoers for one such screening and was seen fully enjoying the electrifying atmosphere inside the packed theatre. Several videos from the venue have gone viral on social media, showing her cheering, laughing and celebrating key moments from the film along with fans.

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's much-awaited sports drama Peddi finally hit theatres on June 4, and the film has opened to largely positive reactions from audiences. Adding to the excitement around the release was Ram Charan's wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who watched the film with fans at a theatre in Hyderabad and gave it a glowing verdict.

One fan compared Peddi to some of the biggest milestones in Ram Charan's career, writing, "One Magadheera, One Rangasthalam, One RRR, One #PEDDI. Some films aren't just movies – they become milestones in a hero's journey."

Another user posted, "#PEDDI – A Unanimous Blockbuster. The roar has turned into a storm at the box office. #RamCharan acting gurinchi cheppalante career lone best ichadu." (If we have to talk about Ram Charan's acting, he has delivered the best performance of his career.)

A review shared on the social media platform read: "#OneWordReview #Peddi: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. A sports drama with its share of highs and lows. Its biggest strength is Ram Charan's memorable performance and several terrific moments. The screenplay could've been tighter and the runtime shorter."

Many viewers also highlighted the film's visual storytelling. One user wrote, "I personally loved the transitions where Ram Charan transforms from Peddi to Peddi Pahalwan and the scenes where he tries to become a para-athlete. Rathnavelu's mastery helped achieve these moments."

Another review rated the film 3 out of 5 stars and called it a decent entertainer. The post praised Ram Charan's performance, A.R. Rahman's songs and background score, while noting that the screenplay felt slow in parts.

Meanwhile, another viewer declared, "#Peddi: Blockbuster. Ram Charan's powerful performance and A.R. Rahman's music completely win you over. Despite a slightly long runtime, the emotional story makes it a must-watch."

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi follows the journey of a sportsperson searching for his identity. The film features Ram Charan in the title role and showcases him playing cricket, wrestling and running. The cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film has also generated strong buzz at the box office. Reports suggest that Peddi recorded around Rs 20 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day in India, while global pre-sales were estimated at nearly Rs 35 crore.