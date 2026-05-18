Peddi Trailer: Ram Charan Battles Inequality While Mastering 3 Sports In Buchi Babu Sana's Film
Ram Charan plays a multi-talented athlete in Peddi, taking on cricket, wrestling and running while fighting inequality in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 18, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi is finally out, and it promises a powerful mix of sports, action, emotions and village drama. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film’s trailer was launched at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Monday, May 18, in the presence of the cast and makers.
What has caught everyone’s attention is Ram Charan’s intense transformation and the fact that his character is shown playing not one or two, but three different sports in the film.
The three-minute trailer introduces viewers to Peddi, a fearless and energetic young man from Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh. In the village, Peddi is known as a star athlete who can play almost every sport. From cricket to kushti (traditional wrestling) and running, the trailer shows Ram Charan performing in multiple sports with full intensity.
The trailer hints that Peddi is not just fighting opponents on the field, but also battling social inequality and difficult life situations. His journey appears to be emotional, inspirational and packed with mass moments. Ram Charan’s rugged look, strong screen presence and high-energy action scenes stand out throughout the trailer.
Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma, Peddi’s love interest in the film. Though her screen time in the trailer is limited, her chemistry with Ram Charan has already grabbed attention online. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar as Gourinaidu, Divyendu as Rambujji and Jagapathi Babu in an important role.
Peddi has been in the making for nearly two years. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. One of the biggest highlights of the project is that music legend A. R. Rahman has composed the soundtrack.
Director Buchi Babu Sana, who previously made Uppena, has described Peddi as a “rural, emotional and rustic journey.” The trailer clearly reflects that vision with its earthy visuals, emotional dialogues and sports-based backdrop.
The film’s shoot officially began in late 2024 and was wrapped up in April 2026. During the final schedule, Ram Charan reportedly suffered an injury above his eye and needed stitches. However, the actor continued shooting without taking a break.
Interestingly, Peddi has already faced multiple release delays. The film was initially scheduled to release in March, then shifted to April before finally locking June 4 as its release date earlier this month.
The movie is also very important for Ram Charan’s career after the disappointing performance of his previous film, Game Changer. Fans are now hoping that Peddi will mark a strong comeback for the actor.