ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Trailer: Ram Charan Battles Inequality While Mastering 3 Sports In Buchi Babu Sana's Film

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi is finally out, and it promises a powerful mix of sports, action, emotions and village drama. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film’s trailer was launched at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Monday, May 18, in the presence of the cast and makers.

What has caught everyone’s attention is Ram Charan’s intense transformation and the fact that his character is shown playing not one or two, but three different sports in the film.

The three-minute trailer introduces viewers to Peddi, a fearless and energetic young man from Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh. In the village, Peddi is known as a star athlete who can play almost every sport. From cricket to kushti (traditional wrestling) and running, the trailer shows Ram Charan performing in multiple sports with full intensity.

The trailer hints that Peddi is not just fighting opponents on the field, but also battling social inequality and difficult life situations. His journey appears to be emotional, inspirational and packed with mass moments. Ram Charan’s rugged look, strong screen presence and high-energy action scenes stand out throughout the trailer.