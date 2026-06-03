ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Sparks Chiranjeevi-Sridevi Nostalgia, But Bollywood Once Flipped The Script With Anil Kapoor And Neetu

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's pairing in Peddi has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming Telugu film. Beyond the excitement surrounding a fresh on-screen duo, their collaboration has also sparked nostalgia among fans who grew up watching their parents, Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi, light up the screen together.

At the film's promotional event, Ram Charan himself acknowledged the emotional connection attached to their pairing. He recalled how Chiranjeevi and Sridevi were among Telugu cinema's most loved on-screen couples and said it had long been a wish for both families and fans to see the next generation come together in a film.

Janhvi Kapoor echoed the sentiment, describing their collaboration as something special and acknowledging the unique attachment audiences have with them because of their parents' cinematic legacy. The nostalgia is understandable. Chiranjeevi and Sridevi delivered several memorable films together, including Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Rani Kasula Rangamma. Their chemistry made them one of Telugu cinema's most celebrated pairs, and now Peddi offers fans a chance to see a new chapter unfold through Ram Charan and Janhvi.