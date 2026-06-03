Peddi Sparks Chiranjeevi-Sridevi Nostalgia, But Bollywood Once Flipped The Script With Anil Kapoor And Neetu
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi reminds of Chiranjeevi-Sridevi's iconic pairing, while highlighting Bollywood's rare reverse phenomenon involving Ranbir, Sonam, Neetu and Anil Kapoor.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 3, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's pairing in Peddi has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming Telugu film. Beyond the excitement surrounding a fresh on-screen duo, their collaboration has also sparked nostalgia among fans who grew up watching their parents, Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi, light up the screen together.
At the film's promotional event, Ram Charan himself acknowledged the emotional connection attached to their pairing. He recalled how Chiranjeevi and Sridevi were among Telugu cinema's most loved on-screen couples and said it had long been a wish for both families and fans to see the next generation come together in a film.
Janhvi Kapoor echoed the sentiment, describing their collaboration as something special and acknowledging the unique attachment audiences have with them because of their parents' cinematic legacy. The nostalgia is understandable. Chiranjeevi and Sridevi delivered several memorable films together, including Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Rani Kasula Rangamma. Their chemistry made them one of Telugu cinema's most celebrated pairs, and now Peddi offers fans a chance to see a new chapter unfold through Ram Charan and Janhvi.
However, while star children often end up recreating pairings associated with their parents, Indian cinema has also witnessed a much rarer and more fascinating reverse phenomenon. One of the most interesting examples involves the Kapoor families.
In 2007, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their acting debuts together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The film introduced two star kids to the industry at the same time. Ranbir was the son of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, while Sonam was the daughter of Anil Kapoor. Years later came an unexpected full-circle moment.
In 2022, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor shared screen space as husband and wife in Raj Mehta's family comedy-drama Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film featured Anil Kapoor as Bheem Saini and Neetu Kapoor as Geeta Saini, marking a notable collaboration between two veterans whose children had debuted together nearly 15 years earlier.
What makes the story unusual is the order in which events unfolded. In most cases, audiences first watch senior stars work together before seeing their children carry forward the connection in a later generation. The Chiranjeevi-Sridevi and Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor link follows that familiar pattern. The Anil Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor example, however, turned that idea on its head. Here, the children shared screen space first in Saawariya, and only years later did their parents come together in a major film. It created a rare cinematic circle where one generation unexpectedly connected the next.