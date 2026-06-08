ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Row: Dimple Hayathi Slams Trolls Supporting Janhvi Kapoor; Sona Mohapatra Says 'Toxic Masculinity' Is Sold As Romance

Hyderabad: The debate around Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Ram Charan-starrer Peddi continues to grow, with actor Dimple Hayathi and singer Sona Mohapatra now sharing their views on the controversy.

While Dimple Hayathi has slammed social media users for attacking her after she supported Janhvi Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra has criticised the way women are often portrayed in mainstream commercial films, saying that "toxic masculinity is called romance" in such movies.

The controversy erupted when a group of people criticised Peddi for objectifying women through the camera angles, dialogues, and love sequences featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s character. After being criticised, Hayathi took to social media to defend Kapoor, saying that actors must not be faulted for something that is inherent in the script itself.

However, her comments triggered backlash online, prompting the actor to respond directly to trolls.

Taking to X on Monday, Hayathi made it clear that she was expressing her personal opinion based on her own experiences in the film industry.

"Guys, relax, take a chill pill, please concentrate on your lives .. I have got mine, my opinion or my experiences doesn’t have to go with you, or I come and answer each of you," she wrote.

The actor also highlighted a challenge many actresses face in the industry. According to her, not every female performer gets roles that truly allow them to showcase their talent.

"But one thing to remember, not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities... It's not about who has come from where and who's who big or small or who is less over who, it's only spoken and unfair to place the entire burden on a female lead actor when the shortcomings clearly stem from the writing," she added.