Peddi Row: Dimple Hayathi Slams Trolls Supporting Janhvi Kapoor; Sona Mohapatra Says 'Toxic Masculinity' Is Sold As Romance
Dimple Hayathi defended Janhvi Kapoor amid the Peddi controversy and hit back at trolls, while Sona Mohapatra criticised misogyny and "toxic masculinity" in films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The debate around Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Ram Charan-starrer Peddi continues to grow, with actor Dimple Hayathi and singer Sona Mohapatra now sharing their views on the controversy.
While Dimple Hayathi has slammed social media users for attacking her after she supported Janhvi Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra has criticised the way women are often portrayed in mainstream commercial films, saying that "toxic masculinity is called romance" in such movies.
The controversy erupted when a group of people criticised Peddi for objectifying women through the camera angles, dialogues, and love sequences featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s character. After being criticised, Hayathi took to social media to defend Kapoor, saying that actors must not be faulted for something that is inherent in the script itself.
However, her comments triggered backlash online, prompting the actor to respond directly to trolls.
Taking to X on Monday, Hayathi made it clear that she was expressing her personal opinion based on her own experiences in the film industry.
"Guys, relax, take a chill pill, please concentrate on your lives .. I have got mine, my opinion or my experiences doesn’t have to go with you, or I come and answer each of you," she wrote.
Guys relax take a chill pill please concentrate on your lives .. I have got mine my opinion or my experiences doesn’t have to go with you or i come and answer each of you . Get a life .— Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) June 7, 2026
The actor also highlighted a challenge many actresses face in the industry. According to her, not every female performer gets roles that truly allow them to showcase their talent.
"But one thing to remember, not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities... It's not about who has come from where and who's who big or small or who is less over who, it's only spoken and unfair to place the entire burden on a female lead actor when the shortcomings clearly stem from the writing," she added.
But one thing to remember not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities. Sometimes they have to spend years working within the limitations of the characters they are offered or written for them . It’s not about who have come from…— Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) June 7, 2026
Hayathi's comments came shortly after Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology over the controversy and confirmed that changes would be made to the film.
Meanwhile, singer Sona Mohapatra also weighed in on the issue and praised audiences for questioning how women are represented in mainstream cinema.
In a video shared on social media, Mohapatra said the backlash against Peddi had given her hope that viewers are becoming more aware of problematic portrayals of women on screen.
"In the last few days, one thing has given me a strange relief. In our heavily promoted mainstream film, the backlash against the portrayal of the heroine has given me some hope and optimism," she said.
Although she revealed that she had not watched either Peddi or Pushpa, Mohapatra said she was familiar with the formula often used in such commercial entertainers.
"Now, I haven't watched the latest Peddi or its mothership Pushpa, never planned to. But to be honest, we all know the formula and template of these films. The hero always lives a dignified life. And the heroine is just an extension of that story. Decoration to be sexualized, objectified. Toxic masculinity is called romance in such films."
The singer further criticised the way misogyny is often packaged as entertainment.
"Disrespect becomes swagger. Some low motion shots, some strategic camera angles, the heroine's look me, look me, look me type of clothes, loud background music. We know the deal. And in most cases, misogyny wins at the box office. But this time, something different has happened."
Mohapatra said it was encouraging to see audiences holding filmmakers accountable rather than blaming actors. She also questioned whether viewers are finally becoming tired of outdated storytelling that relies on patriarchal stereotypes instead of creating meaningful female characters.
"They are holding the filmmakers responsible. Are we really tired of these lazy, shortcut, pathetic ideas of filmmaking? I hope so," she said.
The singer added that films can influence social attitudes and argued that writers frequently remove a heroine's agency from the story in favour of commercially successful formulas.
Ending her message on a hopeful note, Mohapatra said she believes the ongoing debate could encourage filmmakers to create stronger female characters and better stories in the future.
"As someone who has spent a lifetime telling stories through music and songs, I find this incredibly hopeful. Maybe we will demand better stories, better women characters. Is it possible? And maybe all this is a sign that we are becoming a better society. I would like to think so."
The discussion around Peddi shows no signs of slowing down, with both industry voices and audiences continuing to debate how women are portrayed in mainstream Indian cinema.