Peddi: Ram Charan Spotted Shooting For Buchi Babu Sana Directorial In Delhi Amid Heavy Fog

Ram Charan was seen filming near Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Despite the cold winter weather and heavy fog, the actor continued shooting with full dedication. In the leaked pictures, he is seen walking on the streets wearing a simple shirt, pants, and sandals. His raw and rugged look has impressed fans and added to the excitement around the film.

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Peddi. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is scheduled to release next year. Recently, Ram Charan was spotted shooting important scenes in New Delhi. Several pictures from the shoot have now leaked online and are creating a buzz among fans.

One image shows the actor looking straight at the camera, possibly checking the frame during the shoot. The pictures quickly went viral on social media platforms, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

The Delhi schedule of Peddi includes shooting at iconic locations such as Rashtrapati Bhavan and Agrasen ki Baoli. According to reports, the team had planned this schedule earlier, but it was delayed for a few months. The delay happened due to security concerns after a bomb blast near the Red Fort.

Heavy fog also caused delays, pushing the shoot by nearly three hours on one of the days. Still, the makers were determined to capture real locations to give the film an authentic feel.

Peddi is said to be a rustic emotional sports action drama. The story is mainly set in a village, but some parts take place in Delhi and other states. Ram Charan has undergone a physical transformation for the role and appears more muscular and intense than before. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. This marks her second Telugu project.

Peddi will release on March 27, 2026. The date is special as it coincides with the actor's 41st birthday.