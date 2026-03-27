ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse Out In 5 Languages On Ram Charan's Birthday, Release Date Unchanged

Sharing the glimpse, the makers wrote, "His GRIT. His GAME. His PRIDE. Wishing Mega Power Star Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday ❤️‍🔥 Celebrate the moment with the powerful glimpse of PEDDI PEHELWAN - a man shaped by strength, spirit and sheer Will." The caption perfectly reflects the tone of the video, which focuses on discipline, determination, and warrior-like intensity.

Hyderabad: Mega Power Star Ram Charan marked his birthday with a powerful surprise for fans as the makers of his upcoming film Peddi unveiled the intense Peddi Pehelwan glimpse. The video, released on the special occasion, instantly grabbed attention for its raw energy, rugged visuals, and the striking transformation of Ram Charan into a wrestler.

The glimpse dives into a crucial phase of the protagonist's journey. While earlier promotional material hinted at the character's connection to cricket, this new footage shifts the focus to his transformation into a Pehelwan. Ram Charan is seen training in a traditional Akhada, performing rigorous exercises that highlight the physical and mental discipline required in wrestling. From swinging the heavy gada with brute force to practicing in the mud arena, every shot showcases the character's relentless determination.

The glimpse video begins with a voiceover that says, "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring or are you opting out?" It then shows Ram Charan practising with a mace. The video ends with Ram Charan responding to the question asked to him earlier. He says, "The game is my pride."

Peddi is a sports action drama set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The story follows a villager who inspires his community through sports and challenges a powerful rival. Along with Ram Charan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026.