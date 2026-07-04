ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports action drama Peddi, after its theatrical run, is finally heading to OTT. Fans who missed the film on the big screen, or want to watch it again, will soon be able to stream it from the comfort of their homes.

Netflix officially announced that it has acquired the digital streaming rights for Peddi. The platform shared the update on social media along with the film's poster and wrote, "Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu. Watch Peddi, out 9 July, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and coming soon in Hindi, on Netflix."

The film will begin streaming on Netflix from July 9. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, while the Hindi version will be released later. The streaming platform also posted the line, "Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu," which translates to, "The game may change, but the hero remains the same."