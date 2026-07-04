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Peddi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Peddi will stream in four languages, with the Hindi version arriving later. Read on to know the streaming details.

Peddi OTT Release
Peddi OTT Release (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports action drama Peddi, after its theatrical run, is finally heading to OTT. Fans who missed the film on the big screen, or want to watch it again, will soon be able to stream it from the comfort of their homes.

Netflix officially announced that it has acquired the digital streaming rights for Peddi. The platform shared the update on social media along with the film's poster and wrote, "Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu. Watch Peddi, out 9 July, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and coming soon in Hindi, on Netflix."

The film will begin streaming on Netflix from July 9. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, while the Hindi version will be released later. The streaming platform also posted the line, "Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu," which translates to, "The game may change, but the hero remains the same."

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi was released in theatres on June 4. The film marked Janhvi Kapoor's second Telugu outing after Devara. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned nearly Rs 339 crore worldwide, including around Rs 242 crore net in India during its theatrical run.

Peddi follows the journey of a talented cricketer who initially plays only for money. His life changes after meeting Appalasuri, a villager fighting to get official recognition and a railway halt for his village. Inspired by the people around him and guided by his wrestling mentor Gournaidu, the young cricketer slowly transforms into a selfless sportsman who is ready to fight for a bigger cause.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, Viji Chandrasekhar, Rajatava Dutta, Satya, John Vijay and Ajay Ghosh in important roles.

Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. It features music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, and editing by Navin Nooli.

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