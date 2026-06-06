ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Makers Apologise For Janhvi Kapoor's Hypersexualised Portrayal, Promises To Make Changes To 'Concerned Portions'

Addressing the issue, Buchi Babu Sana shared a detailed note on his X handle, saying that the team had carefully listened to the audience's concerns.

Many social media users and critics argued that Achiyamma was reduced to a decorative presence and that several scenes focused more on her physical appearance than her role in the story. The depiction sparked discussions about the male gaze and the treatment of female characters in mainstream cinema.

The controversy began soon after the release of Peddi, which stars Ram Charan in the lead role and Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyamma, his love interest. While the sports drama has been performing strongly at the box office, several viewers expressed discomfort over the way Janhvi's character was presented on screen.

Hyderabad: The makers of Peddi have responded to the criticism surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in the film. Director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology on Saturday and confirmed that changes will be made to certain scenes featuring the actor following complaints from viewers.

"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," he wrote.

The director further clarified that it was never the intention of the filmmakers to disrespect women through the film. "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize," he added.

Buchi Babu Sana also revealed that the team has decided to alter some portions of the film in response to the criticism. "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values," the director said.

He concluded his statement by thanking viewers for openly sharing their opinions. "Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely," he wrote.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Peddi has continued to attract audiences to theatres. The film has earned Rs 96.40 crore net in India and crossed Rs 150 crore globally.

The movie also features Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles and is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings.