Peddi First Song Chikiri Chikiri: Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor Bring Rustic Charm And Romance To AR Rahman's Lively Tune

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming sports action drama film Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, have released the film's first single titled Chikiri Chikiri. The romantic number, composed by AR Rahman, was dropped on Friday, November 7, and has already set social media buzzing with excitement.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) account, Ram Charan shared the YouTube link to the song, writing, "Here is the #Peddi First Single #ChikiriChikiri. https://bit.ly/ChikiriChikiriVideoSong. Loved dancing to this @arrahman sir's special composition. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026."

The high-energy track, sung by Mohit Chauhan with lyrics penned by Balaji, is a lively celebration of love and rhythm. Packed with pulsating beats and infectious choreography, Chikiri Chikiri showcases Ram Charan's dance flair, bringing his rustic charm to the screen with unmatched energy. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen in a celebratory dance by the bonfire.