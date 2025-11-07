Peddi First Song Chikiri Chikiri: Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor Bring Rustic Charm And Romance To AR Rahman's Lively Tune
Ram Charan's Peddi team released the first single, Chikiri Chikiri, showcasing his energetic dance moves and rustic charm ahead of the film's 2026 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming sports action drama film Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, have released the film's first single titled Chikiri Chikiri. The romantic number, composed by AR Rahman, was dropped on Friday, November 7, and has already set social media buzzing with excitement.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) account, Ram Charan shared the YouTube link to the song, writing, "Here is the #Peddi First Single #ChikiriChikiri. https://bit.ly/ChikiriChikiriVideoSong. Loved dancing to this @arrahman sir's special composition. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026."
Here is the #Peddi First Single #ChikiriChikiri ❤️🔥— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 7, 2025
The high-energy track, sung by Mohit Chauhan with lyrics penned by Balaji, is a lively celebration of love and rhythm. Packed with pulsating beats and infectious choreography, Chikiri Chikiri showcases Ram Charan's dance flair, bringing his rustic charm to the screen with unmatched energy. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen in a celebratory dance by the bonfire.
A few days before the song's release, director Buchi Babu Sana had offered fans an interesting peek into the meaning behind the word Chikiri. In a video shared on social media, he was seen explaining the context of the song to Rahman himself.
"The hero sees the heroine for the first time in the village. He tells his friend that she is that rare girl who looks beautiful without any make-up. He calls her a chikiri," the director said. To this, Rahman curiously asked what Chikiri means. Buchi Babu explained, "The men in the hero's village affectionately call the pretty women of their village Chikiri. That is where the song begins."
The film's team is reportedly working tirelessly to ensure the project stays on schedule. Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, playing a character named Achiyyamma. The cast also includes Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in a supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key parts.
With top-tier technicians such as cinematographer R Rathnavelu and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli on board, Peddi promises to be a visually rich and emotionally engaging cinematic experience. Produced on a grand scale, Peddi is slated for a Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday.