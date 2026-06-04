ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction: Can Ram Charan Deliver The Comeback Fans Await?

Even before the first show began, Peddi had already created significant momentum. The film reportedly crossed Rs 35 crore in worldwide advance bookings, with the Telugu version driving the majority of ticket sales. Trade reports suggested that over 82 lakh tickets were sold across India ahead of release, underlining the excitement surrounding Ram Charan's return to the big screen.

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's much-awaited sports drama Peddi has finally hit theatres, and the film is off to a strong start at the box office. Backed by massive pre-release buzz and impressive advance bookings, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial is expected to emerge as one of the biggest openers of 2026.

According to early trade estimates, Peddi is targeting a worldwide opening of more than Rs 100 crore gross, including premiere shows. Industry trackers expect the film to collect around Rs 60 crore net in India on its opening day, translating to over Rs 70 crore gross domestically. Overseas markets are also contributing strongly, with estimates pointing towards collections of more than $3 million on day 1.

As of the latest live tracking, Peddi is running across 3,905 shows nationwide and has collected approximately Rs 10.97 crore net in India. The corresponding gross collection stands at Rs 12.94 crore. These are live figures and are expected to rise significantly as evening and night shows report stronger occupancy.

If the projections hold, Peddi could register one of the biggest openings of Ram Charan's career. It would become his second solo film to cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide opening milestone and further strengthen his box office standing after the mixed response to Game Changer. However, the real challenge begins after the opening weekend. Trade circles estimate that the film carries a worldwide break-even target of around Rs 500 crore gross. Achieving that figure will require strong word-of-mouth, steady occupancy during weekdays, and sustained performance in both domestic and overseas markets.

The stakes are particularly high for Ram Charan. Following the underperformance of Game Changer and the disappointing run of Acharya, Peddi is being viewed as an important film in the actor's career. A successful theatrical run could give him his first solo Rs 500 crore grosser and reaffirm his box office pull post-RRR. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.