ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Controversy: Nithya Menen Urges Actors To Draw Boundaries, Dimple Hayathi Defends Janhvi Kapoor

She also suggested that actors should establish stronger boundaries when it comes to scenes they are uncomfortable with. "I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries and the person who's performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified," she added.

Speaking to a news portal, Nithya argued that the issue is not exclusive to South Indian cinema. According to the actor, objectification of women is part of a wider industry trend driven by commercial pressures. "Whatever works commercially and titillates the audience is often indulged in for mass success. Is it too much? Absolutely," Nithya said.

The controversy erupted after the release of Ram Charan-starrer Peddi, which has been criticised by a section of viewers for allegedly hypersexualising Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma. While director Buchi Babu Sana has already apologised and promised changes to the film, the discussion has now expanded into a larger conversation about objectification in the entertainment industry.

Hyderabad: The debate around the portrayal of women in commercial cinema has intensified following the backlash against Peddi, with actor Nithya Menen now sharing her views on the issue and Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist appearing to support claims that the actor had raised concerns about certain scenes in the film.

Nithya further stressed that performers are not always powerless in such situations and often have a choice regarding the projects they accept. "Are there films that I don't get to do or genres that I don't get to do because I don't do certain kinds of stuff? Yes. But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame," she said, adding that priorities differ from person to person.

Telugu-Tamil actor Dimple Hayathi came out in support of Janhvi amid the controversy. In a social media post, she urged people to "blame the system and makers" rather than actresses for underwritten roles, arguing that performers often work within the opportunities available to them. She added that actresses are frequently "stereotyped by image" and deserve "better experiences and better filmmaking" instead of being judged for creative choices beyond their control.

While Janhvi has not publicly addressed the criticism, her make-up artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda appeared to support claims that Janhvi had objected to certain shots in the film. Sharing a post on Instagram Stories, Savleen amplified reports suggesting that Janhvi questioned some scenes during post-production. The post claimed that the actor had drawn clear boundaries regarding how she wanted to be filmed.

Debate around the portrayal of women in commercial cinema (Photo: Instagram)

"It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story," the post read. The message further alleged that Janhvi had specifically objected to certain camera angles and that her concerns were not reflected in the final cut of the film." She drew a professional line, but the final edit kept the footage anyway. This isn't a case of an actress failing to stand up for herself," the post stated.

The discussion gained further momentum after screenshots, allegedly showing messages sent by Janhvi to fan clubs, began circulating online. In one widely shared message, the actor reportedly claimed she had requested that specific shots focusing on her body not be used and had voiced her concerns during filming.

The criticism surrounding Peddi largely centres on scenes that many viewers felt focused more on Achiyyamma's appearance than her character. Another sequence that sparked debate involved Peddi pursuing a romantic relationship despite her apparent lack of interest and later kissing her without consent. Responding to the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana said he has always respected women both on and off screen and never intended to objectify any female character. He also apologised to viewers who felt offended and confirmed that the makers would modify the portions that drew criticism.