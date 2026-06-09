ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Controversy: From Jaya Bachchan To Kangana Ranaut - Who Said What On Janhvi Kapoor's Portrayal

As the backlash intensified online, veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has come out strongly in support of Janhvi, urging audiences not to target the actress personally. Speaking to a news daily, Jagapathi Babu said, "As an artist, the only thing I would say is please don't target the actor. It's unfair to go after that girl. We don't know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision."

The criticism largely stems from scenes that focus heavily on the actress's body through repeated camera angles highlighting her navel, waist and cleavage. Another scene that sparked outrage features Ram Charan's character kissing Achiyyamma without her consent and later defending it as his way of expressing love. The sequence has triggered discussions around consent, the male gaze and the treatment of female characters in commercial films.

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding Peddi refuses to die down. The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has found itself at the center of a heated debate over the portrayal of women in mainstream cinema. While the film has emerged as a massive box-office success, several viewers and critics have called out what they describe as the hypersexualisation of Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma.

The actor stressed that performers often place their trust in a director's vision and do not have complete control over every creative choice. "It's not as if she pushed for it herself. She did what the director asked her to do. When an actor signs on and trusts a director's vision, they follow that vision. We do what the director tells us. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't," he said.

Jagapathi further urged viewers to separate criticism of a film from personal attacks on artists. "If you like or dislike the film, comment on the film. But don't single out an artist, troll them, or cause them mental distress," he added.

While Jagapathi Babu defended Janhvi, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan offered a different perspective. Reflecting on her own career, she said actors must draw clear boundaries whenever they feel uncomfortable on set. "Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me. I had only one unpleasant experience of being objectified by the director. I never worked with him again," Jaya told a news wire. She recalled an incident from the filming of Shor, where she reportedly pushed back against a costume choice she felt was unnecessarily revealing.

Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, said actors should feel empowered to raise concerns during the filmmaking process. Speaking to a news agency, she noted that films are collaborative efforts and performers have every right to question scenes they find problematic. "An actor can speak up and point out when it is sounding different. No one would want to make films with the intention to objectify them," Kangana said, suggesting that open conversations often help resolve such issues before they reach the screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the discussion, arguing that sensuality and objectification are two very different things. She pointed to iconic performances by Kajol, Sridevi and Sharmila Tagore as examples of how screen presence does not depend on revealing clothing. "I believe being sensual on screen has nothing to do with wearing revealing clothes or being objectified," Kareena said, adding that some of Indian cinema's most memorable romantic moments were created without excessive exposure.

Former actress Anu Aggarwal echoed similar concerns and urged young actors to take responsibility for the projects they choose. In a social media post, she encouraged performers to listen carefully to scripts and reject roles that compromise dignity. "Stories will change when audiences demand better. But they will also change when we actors refuse to participate in what we no longer believe in," she wrote.

Amid the growing debate, writer-director Buchi Babu Sana has already issued a public apology, saying it was never his intention to disrespect women through the film. Despite the controversy, Peddi continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. Released on June 4, 2026, the film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.