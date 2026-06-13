ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan's Film Nears Rs 200 Cr India Net, Beats Karuppu in Top 5 India Net Rankings

Ram Charan's film has now entered the list of the top five India net grossers of 2026. It surpassed Suriya's Karuppu to secure the fifth position. After the second weekend, it is highly likely that Peddi will overtake Ram Charan's father and megastar Chiranjeevi's Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu in terms of India net collection.

In the overseas market, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Day 9 which takes its total overseas gross to Rs 50.40 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 286.38 crore (according to Sacnilk). (According to makers, Peddi had already crossed Rs 345 crore worldwide within just seven days of release.) Peddi Day-Wise Collection (India Net)

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi minted over Rs 5.15 crore net in India on Day 9. At the end of its nine-day run, the film's India net collection stood at Rs 198.70 crore. Meanwhile, its domestic gross collection reached Rs 235.98 crore.

Hyderabad: Released on June 4 with minimal competition, Ram Charan's Peddi has entered its second week in theaters. In just nine days, the film has entered the list of the top five hits of 2026 so far.

Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu collected Rs 218.47 crore net during its theatrical run of nearly three months. Compared to that, Peddi is moving at a much faster pace but needs to earn another Rs 19.77 crore in the domestic market to outshine Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu.



2026's Top 5 Hits So Far (India Net)

Dhurandhar 2 Rs 1,149.17 Cr Border 2 Rs 329.43 Cr Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu Rs 218.47 Cr Peddi Rs 198.70 Cr Karuppu Rs 195.40 Cr

Though occupancy improved slightly, the Day 9 collection dropped by 18.3% from the previous day's net collection of Rs 6.30 crore. To large extent, this can be contributed to reduced show count. On Day 8, the film was screened across 7,412 shows, a figure that dropped to 3,816 on Day 9. Despite the reduced shows, Peddi benefited from footfalls and particularly during night shows with occupancy improving to 20.5% on Friday.

Peddi is a crucial film in Ram Charan's career. Over the past seven years, the actor has had only two solo-hero releases. In 2019, he starred in Boyapati Srinu's Vinaya Vidheya Rama. More recently, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, was released in 2025 but failed to live up to the expectations suggested by its title.

According to Sacnilk, Peddi has a break-even target of around Rs 500 crore worldwide gross. As a result, the film cannot afford to finish below that figure if it hopes to emerge as a successful theatrical venture.

So, how much more does the film need to earn to reach that mark?

Based on its current worldwide gross of Rs 286.38 crore, Peddi still needs Rs 213.62 crore more, which means it has covered 57.28% of its break-even target and must secure the remaining 42.72% to enter the safe zone.

The sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana initially made headlines for reasons the makers would not have liked. However, the box office performance of Peddi has managed to reduce the volume of criticism surrounding the film.