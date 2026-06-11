Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8: Despite Weekday Slowdown, Ram Charan's Film Marches Towards Rs 200 Cr In India
Ram Charan's Peddi remained steady on Day 8, nearing Rs 200 crore net in India ahead of its second weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 11, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi continues to add to its impressive box office total despite slowing down during the weekdays. After a strong opening weekend, the film has settled into a steady run and is now closing in on another milestone. With collections remaining in single digits, Peddi is nevertheless on track to cross Rs 200 crore net in India soon, while its worldwide gross has already gone past Rs 345 crore.
As the film heads into its second weekend, it is to be closely watched to see whether it can regain momentum and post another strong jump at the box office.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 4.57 crore net in India by Thursday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 8 collection is expected to be higher.
The film had collected Rs 7.55 crore on Day 7, continuing its single-digit run after the massive opening weekend. While weekday drops are normal for big releases, the second weekend will be crucial in determining how far the film can ultimately go.
India Collection Crosses Rs 191 Crore
With the latest figures, Peddi has so far collected Rs 191.82 crore net in India. Its domestic gross collection now stands at Rs 227.93 crore.
The film has remained one of the strongest performers at the box office this year and is now less than Rs 10 crore away from the Rs 200 crore net milestone in India. A solid second weekend could help it cross the mark comfortably.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Paid Premieres
|Rs 18.50 Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 51 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 26.90 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 28.85 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 31.90 Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 12.05 Cr
|Day 6
|Rs 9.70 Cr
|Day 7
|Rs 7.55 Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 4.57 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 191.82 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Peddi Worldwide Box Office Collection
The film's performance overseas has also contributed significantly to its success. Peddi has already crossed Rs 345 crore in worldwide gross collections within eight days of release.
Controversy Around Janhvi Kapoor's Character
Apart from its box office performance, Peddi has made headlines over the debate surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. The portrayal drew criticism from a section of viewers and women's rights groups, prompting director Buchi Babu Sana to remove certain scenes from the theatrical version.
About Peddi
Set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, Peddi follows the inspiring journey of a labourer who sacrifices his leg to become a para-athlete and later fights for the development of his village. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles and is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings.