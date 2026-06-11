ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8: Despite Weekday Slowdown, Ram Charan's Film Marches Towards Rs 200 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi continues to add to its impressive box office total despite slowing down during the weekdays. After a strong opening weekend, the film has settled into a steady run and is now closing in on another milestone. With collections remaining in single digits, Peddi is nevertheless on track to cross Rs 200 crore net in India soon, while its worldwide gross has already gone past Rs 345 crore.

As the film heads into its second weekend, it is to be closely watched to see whether it can regain momentum and post another strong jump at the box office.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 4.57 crore net in India by Thursday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 8 collection is expected to be higher.

The film had collected Rs 7.55 crore on Day 7, continuing its single-digit run after the massive opening weekend. While weekday drops are normal for big releases, the second weekend will be crucial in determining how far the film can ultimately go.

India Collection Crosses Rs 191 Crore

With the latest figures, Peddi has so far collected Rs 191.82 crore net in India. Its domestic gross collection now stands at Rs 227.93 crore.