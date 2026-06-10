ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan's Film Stays In Single Digits, Nears Rs 190 Cr India Net

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi continues its theatrical run, but the film is showing signs of slowing down after a blockbuster opening weekend. Following a significant drop on its first Monday and a further decline on Tuesday, the film has remained in single-digit territory on Day 7 at the box office. Despite the weekday slowdown, Peddi has still managed to cross Rs 184 crore and is on the verge of surpassing Rs 190 crore net in India soon.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 4.78 crore net in India by Wednesday evening. Since collections from night shows are yet to be added, the final Day 7 figure is expected to be higher.

The latest numbers come after the film collected Rs 9.70 crore on Day 6. While the drop was expected after the strong opening weekend, trade analysts are now closely watching whether the film can maintain enough momentum to post a solid second weekend.

India Total Nears Rs 185 Crore

After seven days in theatres, Peddi has collected Rs 184.48 crore net in India so far. Its domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 219.28 crore.

The film opened to massive numbers on June 4 and enjoyed a strong first weekend driven by Ram Charan's star power and audience response. However, as is common with big-ticket releases, collections have gradually softened during the weekdays. Even so, the film remains comfortably ahead of many recent releases.