Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan's Film Stays In Single Digits, Nears Rs 190 Cr India Net
Ram Charan's Peddi remained in single digits on Day 7 at the box office, collecting over Rs 4 crore so far.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi continues its theatrical run, but the film is showing signs of slowing down after a blockbuster opening weekend. Following a significant drop on its first Monday and a further decline on Tuesday, the film has remained in single-digit territory on Day 7 at the box office. Despite the weekday slowdown, Peddi has still managed to cross Rs 184 crore and is on the verge of surpassing Rs 190 crore net in India soon.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 4.78 crore net in India by Wednesday evening. Since collections from night shows are yet to be added, the final Day 7 figure is expected to be higher.
The latest numbers come after the film collected Rs 9.70 crore on Day 6. While the drop was expected after the strong opening weekend, trade analysts are now closely watching whether the film can maintain enough momentum to post a solid second weekend.
India Total Nears Rs 185 Crore
After seven days in theatres, Peddi has collected Rs 184.48 crore net in India so far. Its domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 219.28 crore.
The film opened to massive numbers on June 4 and enjoyed a strong first weekend driven by Ram Charan's star power and audience response. However, as is common with big-ticket releases, collections have gradually softened during the weekdays. Even so, the film remains comfortably ahead of many recent releases.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Paid Premieres
|Rs 18.50 Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 51 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 26.90 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 28.85 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 31.90 Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 12.05 Cr
|Day 6
|Rs 9.70 Cr
|Day 7
|Rs 4.78 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 184.48 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Peddi Worldwide Box Office Collection
Apart from its strong domestic performance, Peddi has also enjoyed a successful overseas run. The film had crossed Rs 332 crore worldwide gross by Day 6.
Controversy Still Making Headlines
Alongside its box office performance, Peddi has continued to generate discussion because of the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. After criticism from a section of viewers and women's rights groups over the character's portrayal, director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that certain scenes had been removed from the theatrical version of the film.
About Peddi
Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi follows the journey of a daily-wage labourer who sacrifices his leg to become a para-athlete and later fights for the development of his village. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in important roles and is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings.