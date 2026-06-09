ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: First Major Weekday Drop For Ram Charan's Film But Crosses Rs 315 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's latest release Peddi, after enjoying a strong opening weekend and steady run within its first few days at the box office, has now recorded its first single-digit collection. While the weekday slowdown was expected, Peddi continues to post impressive overall numbers and has already crossed Rs 315 crore in worldwide gross collections within six days of release.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 6.67 crore net in India by Tuesday evening. Since collections from late-night shows are still being counted, the final Day 6 figure is expected to be higher and could end up close to the Rs 10 crore mark.

The drop comes after the film's strong opening weekend performance. Peddi opened with a massive Rs 69.50 crore, including paid premiere collections, and continued its solid run over the next three days. The film collected Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.85 crore on Day 3 and Rs 31.90 crore on Day 4. On its first Monday, the film earned Rs 12.05 crore before slipping into single digits on Tuesday.

Despite the decline, the film's overall performance remains strong.

India Collection Nears Rs 180 Crore

With the latest numbers, Peddi has collected an estimated Rs 176.37 crore net in India. Its gross collection in the domestic market has reached Rs 209.79 crore.

Trade analysts are now closely watching the film's weekday trend to see how well it holds before the second weekend. A strong weekend jump could further strengthen its box office prospects.