ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: After A Strong Opening Weekend, Can Ram Charan's Film Hold Steady On First Monday?

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's latest film Peddi continues its strong run at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 160 crore net mark in India within just five days of release. While the film enjoyed an excellent opening weekend, all eyes are now on its first Monday performance, which is considered the real test of a movie's long-term box office strength.

A solid hold on Day 5 could push Peddi towards blockbuster status, while a sharp drop may indicate a front-loaded run driven mainly by opening-weekend excitement.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 7.45 crore net in India by Monday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be fully counted, the final Day 5 number is expected to be higher and could finish in the Rs 10-12 crore range.

The film had opened with a massive Rs 69.50 crore, including collections from paid premieres. It maintained good momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.85 crore on Day 3, and Rs 31.90 crore on Day 4.

With these numbers, Peddi has comfortably crossed Rs 160 crore net in India and remains one of the biggest Telugu box office performers of the year so far.