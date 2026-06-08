Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: After A Strong Opening Weekend, Can Ram Charan's Film Hold Steady On First Monday?
Ram Charan's Peddi crossed Rs 160 crore net in India within five days. Its first Monday performance will determine whether it sustains a blockbuster run.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 8, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan's latest film Peddi continues its strong run at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 160 crore net mark in India within just five days of release. While the film enjoyed an excellent opening weekend, all eyes are now on its first Monday performance, which is considered the real test of a movie's long-term box office strength.
A solid hold on Day 5 could push Peddi towards blockbuster status, while a sharp drop may indicate a front-loaded run driven mainly by opening-weekend excitement.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 7.45 crore net in India by Monday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be fully counted, the final Day 5 number is expected to be higher and could finish in the Rs 10-12 crore range.
The film had opened with a massive Rs 69.50 crore, including collections from paid premieres. It maintained good momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.85 crore on Day 3, and Rs 31.90 crore on Day 4.
With these numbers, Peddi has comfortably crossed Rs 160 crore net in India and remains one of the biggest Telugu box office performers of the year so far.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Paid Premieres
|Rs 18.50 Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 51 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 26.90 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 28.85 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 31.90 Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 7.45 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 164.60 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Monday Hold Will Decide the Film's Future
Trade experts believe Monday collections are crucial because they show whether a film is attracting audiences beyond its opening weekend.
While Peddi has benefited from strong initial buzz and Ram Charan's star power, its weekday performance will determine if it can continue drawing crowds in the coming days. A healthy Monday hold would strengthen its chances of enjoying a long and successful theatrical run.
Peddi Nearing Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
The film is also performing well in international markets. Its worldwide gross collection has already crossed Rs 292 crore within five days, putting it on track to enter the Rs 300 crore club very soon.
About Peddi
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a daily-wage labourer who dreams of bringing recognition to his village. In a life-changing decision, he sacrifices his leg to become a para-athlete and later uses his success to fight for the rights and development of his community.
The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in important roles and is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings.