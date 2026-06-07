ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Strong Sunday Push Takes Ram Charan Starrer Beyond Rs 150 Crore In India

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's much-awaited sports action drama Peddi is proving to be a winner both with audiences and at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film arrived in theatres on June 4 amid tremendous buzz and has continued its strong run through the opening weekend.

Set against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, Peddi follows the journey of a spirited villager who unites his community through sports and stands up against powerful rivals. The film's rustic setting, emotional storytelling and Ram Charan's intense performance have struck a chord with moviegoers.

Peddi's Impressive Four-Day Run

The film began its box office journey with a solid Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews before registering a massive opening-day collection of Rs 51 crore. It maintained momentum on day 2 with Rs 26.90 crore and added another Rs 28.85 crore on day 3.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Peddi has collected Rs 25.78 crore on day 4 till now. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 151.03 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 179.49 crore.