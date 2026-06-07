Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Strong Sunday Push Takes Ram Charan Starrer Beyond Rs 150 Crore In India
Ram Charan's Peddi continues its dream run at the box office, surpassing Rs 200 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan's much-awaited sports action drama Peddi is proving to be a winner both with audiences and at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film arrived in theatres on June 4 amid tremendous buzz and has continued its strong run through the opening weekend.
Set against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, Peddi follows the journey of a spirited villager who unites his community through sports and stands up against powerful rivals. The film's rustic setting, emotional storytelling and Ram Charan's intense performance have struck a chord with moviegoers.
Peddi's Impressive Four-Day Run
The film began its box office journey with a solid Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews before registering a massive opening-day collection of Rs 51 crore. It maintained momentum on day 2 with Rs 26.90 crore and added another Rs 28.85 crore on day 3.
According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Peddi has collected Rs 25.78 crore on day 4 till now. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 151.03 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 179.49 crore.
Day-Wise India Net Collection
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Paid Premieres (Wednesday)
|Rs 18.50 Cr
|Day 1 (Thursday)
|Rs 51 Cr
|Day 2 (Friday)
|Rs 26.90 Cr
|Day 3 (Saturday)
|Rs 28.85 Cr
|Day 4 (Sunday)
|Rs 25.78 (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 151.03 Cr
With Sunday evening and night shows still remaining, trade observers expect the day 4 total to climb further. Several reports suggest the film could finish the day in the Rs 30-35 crore range globally, further strengthening its opening weekend numbers.
Telugu Version Leads the Charge
As expected, Telugu remains the film's biggest contributor. Of the day 4 live collections, Telugu accounted for Rs 22.72 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 2.87 crore, while Tamil contributed Rs 0.19 crore. The Telugu states continue to be the film's strongest market, with steady support also coming from Karnataka, North India and overseas territories.
Peddi Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
While domestic numbers continue to grow, Peddi has already achieved a major worldwide milestone. The makers recently announced that the film collected Rs 236.7 crore gross worldwide in just three days. With day 4 collections now adding to that figure, Peddi is inching closer to the 300 crore club globally, becoming Ram Charan's third film to achieve the feat after RRR and Rangasthalam.
The success is particularly significant for the actor following Game Changer, reaffirming his box-office pull among audiences. Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Upendra Limaye in key roles.