ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr In India Despite Controversy Over Janhvi Kapoor's Role

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi continues its impressive run at the box office. Despite seeing a drop in collections after its strong opening, the sports drama has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark in India within just three days of release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is attracting audiences across the country and is also performing well in overseas markets. Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 15.16 crore net so far in India on its third day. Since late-night show figures are still being counted, the final collection is expected to be higher. The film had opened with an impressive Rs 69.50 crore, including collections from paid premieres held on June 3. On Day 2, the film brought in Rs 26.90 crore. With the latest numbers, Peddi's total India net collection has reached Rs 111.56 crore. The film's gross collection in India now stands at Rs 132.38 crore. Trade analysts believe the 3-day total could rise to Rs 20 crore, depending on night show occupancy. If it does, the film's 3-day total could touch Rs 130 crore net in India. Box Office Breakdown Day Collection (India Net) Paid Premieres Rs 18.50 Cr Day 1 Rs 51 Cr Day 2 Rs 26.90 Cr Day 3 Rs 15.16 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 111.56 Cr