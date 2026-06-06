Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr In India Despite Controversy Over Janhvi Kapoor's Role
Ram Charan's Peddi crossed Rs 100 crore net in India on Day 3, continuing its strong box office run despite controversy over Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi continues its impressive run at the box office. Despite seeing a drop in collections after its strong opening, the sports drama has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark in India within just three days of release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is attracting audiences across the country and is also performing well in overseas markets.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 15.16 crore net so far in India on its third day. Since late-night show figures are still being counted, the final collection is expected to be higher.
The film had opened with an impressive Rs 69.50 crore, including collections from paid premieres held on June 3. On Day 2, the film brought in Rs 26.90 crore. With the latest numbers, Peddi's total India net collection has reached Rs 111.56 crore. The film's gross collection in India now stands at Rs 132.38 crore.
Trade analysts believe the 3-day total could rise to Rs 20 crore, depending on night show occupancy. If it does, the film's 3-day total could touch Rs 130 crore net in India.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Paid Premieres
|Rs 18.50 Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 51 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 26.90 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 15.16 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 111.56 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Peddi Worldwide Box Office Collection
Apart from its strong domestic performance, Peddi is also doing well overseas. The film has already crossed Rs 181 crore in worldwide gross collections within just three days of release.
Peddi Performs Well Despite Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Portrayal
While the film is performing well commercially, it has also faced criticism from a section of viewers. Some audience members, particularly women, expressed concerns about the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character and certain romantic scenes in the film.
Many felt that a few moments presented as romance appeared problematic and raised questions about consent and harassment.
Responding to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana admitted that some scenes did not connect with audiences in the way he had intended. Speaking about the backlash, he said, "I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences. The idea was to showcase a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we'll be more careful and make better representations."
About Peddi
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a daily-wage labourer who dreams of bringing recognition to his village. In a life-changing decision, he sacrifices his leg to become a para-athlete and later uses his success to fight for the rights and development of his community.
The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in important roles and is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings.