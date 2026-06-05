Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Film Eyes Rs 100 Crore Mark In India After Strong Opening
Ram Charan's Peddi maintained a strong box-office run on its second day, outperforming Game Changer and continuing to attract audiences worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi has continued its strong run at the box office despite witnessing an expected drop on its second day. After a powerful opening that surpassed several recent big-ticket releases, the film added nearly Rs 19 crore on Day 2, taking its total India collection close to the Rs 90 crore mark.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 18.97 crore net so far in India on its second day. Since late-night show figures are still being counted, the final collection is expected to be higher.
The film had opened with an impressive Rs 69.50 crore, including collections from paid premieres held on June 3. With the latest numbers, Peddi's total India net collection has reached Rs 88.47 crore. Trade analysts believe the 2-day total could touch or exceed Rs 25 crore, depending on night show occupancy. If so, the movie could come close to the Rs 100 crore mark in India in two days. The film's gross collection in India now stands at Rs 104.88 crore.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Paid Premieres
|Rs 18.50 Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 51 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 18.97 (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 88.47 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Peddi Opens Better Than Game Changer, But Behind RRR
The latest release has already outperformed Ram Charan's previous film Game Changer in terms of its two-day earnings. Game Changer had collected Rs 72.60 crore net in India during the same period.
However, Peddi still remains far behind RRR, which had recorded a massive Rs 216.7 crore net collection within its first two days. Even so, Peddi has emerged as Ram Charan's biggest opening among his solo releases.
Occupancy Rates
Hindi: 13%
Kannada: 20%
Tamil: 0.14%
Telugu: 17.30%
Peddi Worldwide Box Office Collection
Apart from its strong domestic performance, Peddi is also doing well overseas. The film has already crossed Rs 135 crore in worldwide gross collections within just two days of release.
About Peddi
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a daily-wage labourer who dreams of bringing recognition to his village. In a life-changing decision, he sacrifices his leg to become a para-athlete and later uses his success to fight for the rights and development of his community.
The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in important roles and is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings.