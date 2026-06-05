ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Film Eyes Rs 100 Crore Mark In India After Strong Opening

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi has continued its strong run at the box office despite witnessing an expected drop on its second day. After a powerful opening that surpassed several recent big-ticket releases, the film added nearly Rs 19 crore on Day 2, taking its total India collection close to the Rs 90 crore mark.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 18.97 crore net so far in India on its second day. Since late-night show figures are still being counted, the final collection is expected to be higher.

The film had opened with an impressive Rs 69.50 crore, including collections from paid premieres held on June 3. With the latest numbers, Peddi's total India net collection has reached Rs 88.47 crore. Trade analysts believe the 2-day total could touch or exceed Rs 25 crore, depending on night show occupancy. If so, the movie could come close to the Rs 100 crore mark in India in two days. The film's gross collection in India now stands at Rs 104.88 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

Day Collection (India Net) Paid Premieres Rs 18.50 Cr Day 1 Rs 51 Cr Day 2 Rs 18.97 (early estimates) Total Rs 88.47 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Peddi Opens Better Than Game Changer, But Behind RRR

The latest release has already outperformed Ram Charan's previous film Game Changer in terms of its two-day earnings. Game Changer had collected Rs 72.60 crore net in India during the same period.