ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 15: Will The Newly Added Scenes Give Ram Charan's Film A Third-Weekend Boost?

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi has entered its third week at the box office with collections continuing to slow down during the weekdays. While the sports action drama remains one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026, its daily earnings have dropped significantly compared to the strong numbers it collected during its opening week and second weekend.

Amid the slowdown, the makers have announced a major update for audiences. Nearly six minutes of new scenes will be added to the theatrical version of the film from Friday. This move could help boost footfalls ahead of the third weekend.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 15

According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 1.36 crore net in India by Thursday evening. Since night-show collections are yet to be counted, the final Day 15 figure is expected to be slightly higher.

The film had collected Rs 2.45 crore on Day 14. With the latest numbers, Peddi continues to remain in the low single-digit range as it completes two weeks in theatres.

Despite the slowdown, the film has maintained a respectable run and remains among the biggest Indian releases of the year.

India Net Collection Reaches Rs 227 Crore

With the latest estimates, Peddi has collected Rs 227.36 crore net in India. Its domestic gross collection now stands at Rs 269.35 crore.