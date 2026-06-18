Peddi Box Office Collection Day 15: Will The Newly Added Scenes Give Ram Charan's Film A Third-Weekend Boost?
Peddi slowed further on Day 15; the makers announced nearly six minutes of new footage ahead of the third weekend theatrical run.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi has entered its third week at the box office with collections continuing to slow down during the weekdays. While the sports action drama remains one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026, its daily earnings have dropped significantly compared to the strong numbers it collected during its opening week and second weekend.
Amid the slowdown, the makers have announced a major update for audiences. Nearly six minutes of new scenes will be added to the theatrical version of the film from Friday. This move could help boost footfalls ahead of the third weekend.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 15
According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 1.36 crore net in India by Thursday evening. Since night-show collections are yet to be counted, the final Day 15 figure is expected to be slightly higher.
The film had collected Rs 2.45 crore on Day 14. With the latest numbers, Peddi continues to remain in the low single-digit range as it completes two weeks in theatres.
Despite the slowdown, the film has maintained a respectable run and remains among the biggest Indian releases of the year.
India Net Collection Reaches Rs 227 Crore
With the latest estimates, Peddi has collected Rs 227.36 crore net in India. Its domestic gross collection now stands at Rs 269.35 crore.
The film has already crossed several major milestones during its theatrical run, including the Rs 200 crore India net mark and the Rs 400 crore worldwide milestone.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 193.55 Cr
|Day 9 (Second Friday)
|Rs 5.15 Cr
|Day 10 (Second Saturday)
|Rs 8.10 Cr
|Day 11 (Second Sunday)
|Rs 9.20 Cr
|Day 12 (Second Monday)
|Rs 4.10 Cr
|Day 13 (Second Tuesday)
|Rs 3.45 Cr
|Day 14 (Second Wednesday)
|Rs 2.45 Cr
|Day 15 (Second Thursday)
|Rs 1.36 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 227.36 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Makers Announce Extended Version
In a bid to enhance the theatrical experience, the makers recently announced that additional scenes will be added to the film from Friday.
Sharing a new poster, the team wrote, "The #Peddi experience gets better. 5 mins 56 seconds of new scenes will be added from tomorrow in theatres."
The move comes ahead of the third weekend and could encourage repeat viewing among fans while also attracting audiences who have not yet watched the film.
Eyes On Third Weekend
The coming weekend will be crucial for Peddi. It is to be seen whether the newly added scenes help improve collections and give the film a fresh boost at the box office.
About Peddi
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. The film follows the journey of a villager who overcomes personal challenges to become a para-athlete and fight for the development of his community.