ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite Massive Weekday Dip, Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 400 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s Peddi has achieved another major milestone at the box office. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide within two weeks of release. However, the film’s domestic collections have slowed considerably during its second week. After a strong second weekend and a decent hold on Monday and Tuesday, Peddi witnessed a sharp drop on Day 14 as it entered its second Wednesday.

Peddi Records Lowest Collection So Far

According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 1.67 crore net in India by Wednesday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 14 figure is expected to be slightly higher.

The film had collected Rs 3.45 crore on Day 13. With the latest estimates, the second Wednesday performance marks one of the lowest collection days of the film’s theatrical run so far.

While weekday declines are common after the initial rush fades, the latest drop indicates that Peddi is entering the next phase of its box office journey, where sustaining momentum becomes increasingly challenging.

India Net Collection Reaches Rs 225 Crore

Despite the slowdown, Peddi continues to add to its overall total. The film’s India net collection is now Rs 225.22 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 266.89 crore.