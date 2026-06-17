Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite Massive Weekday Dip, Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 400 Cr Worldwide
Peddi crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide in 14 days, but its India collections slowed sharply on the second Wednesday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s Peddi has achieved another major milestone at the box office. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide within two weeks of release. However, the film’s domestic collections have slowed considerably during its second week. After a strong second weekend and a decent hold on Monday and Tuesday, Peddi witnessed a sharp drop on Day 14 as it entered its second Wednesday.
Peddi Records Lowest Collection So Far
According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 1.67 crore net in India by Wednesday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 14 figure is expected to be slightly higher.
The film had collected Rs 3.45 crore on Day 13. With the latest estimates, the second Wednesday performance marks one of the lowest collection days of the film’s theatrical run so far.
While weekday declines are common after the initial rush fades, the latest drop indicates that Peddi is entering the next phase of its box office journey, where sustaining momentum becomes increasingly challenging.
India Net Collection Reaches Rs 225 Crore
Despite the slowdown, Peddi continues to add to its overall total. The film’s India net collection is now Rs 225.22 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 266.89 crore.
The film remains among the highest-grossing Indian releases of 2026 and continues to perform well compared to several recent releases.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 193.55 Cr
|Day 9 (Second Friday)
|Rs 5.15 Cr
|Day 10 (Second Saturday)
|Rs 8.10 Cr
|Day 11 (Second Sunday)
|Rs 9.20 Cr
|Day 12 (Second Monday)
|Rs 4.10 Cr
|Day 13 (Second Tuesday)
|Rs 3.45 Cr
|Day 14 (Second Wednesday)
|Rs 1.67 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 225.22 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Peddi Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 400 Crore
The biggest achievement for Peddi on Day 14 is its global milestone. The film has officially crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide gross. The makers took to social media and wrote, “A box office celebration. #Peddi crosses 400 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE.”
Eyes On Long-Term Run
Now, it is to be seen whether Peddi can maintain steady collections heading into its third weekend. The film still has some distance to cover before reaching its reported break-even target of around Rs 500 crore worldwide gross.
About Peddi
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. The sports action drama revolves around a forgotten, nameless village in rural Andhra Pradesh whose residents are severely oppressed and ignored by the government. The villagers’ main dream is to get legal recognition, basic rights, and a train stop. The main character, Peddi (Ram Charan), decides to fight this long battle using his exceptional skills in sports.