Peddi Box Office Collection Day 12: Strong Second Weekend Keeps Ram Charan's Film On Track For Rs 400 Cr
Peddi remained steady on its second Monday, crossing Rs 218 crore in India and nearing the Rs 400 crore worldwide milestone after 12 days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: After enjoying a strong second weekend, Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi is now facing its second Monday test at the box office. While collections have naturally slowed compared to the weekend, the film continues to hold its ground and remains on track for another major milestone.
The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has already emerged as one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2026. With the worldwide gross nearing Rs 400 crore, all eyes are now on whether Peddi can maintain its momentum during the weekdays and move closer to profitability.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 12
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 2.37 crore net in India by Monday evening. Since night-show collections are yet to be counted, the final Day 12 figure is expected to be higher.
The film had recorded a strong Rs 9.20 crore net on Day 11, benefiting from the second Sunday boost. As expected, collections dipped on Monday, but the real picture will emerge once the final figures are reported.
India Net Collection Crosses Rs 218 Crore
With the latest estimates, Peddi has collected Rs 218.37 crore net in India. Its domestic gross collection has climbed to Rs 259.03 crore.
The latest total places the film among the biggest Indian hits of the year and further strengthens its position at the box office. Having already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, the film is now targeting its next major domestic milestones.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 193.55 Cr
|Day 9 (Second Friday)
|Rs 5.15 Cr
|Day 10 (Second Saturday)
|Rs 8.10 Cr
|Day 11 (Second Sunday)
|Rs 9.20 Cr
|Day 12 (Second Monday)
|Rs 2.37 (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 218.37 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Worldwide Total Nears Rs 400 Crore
The film's overseas performance continues to support its impressive global run. Peddi has now crossed Rs 393 crore worldwide gross and is only a few crores away from entering the Rs 400 crore club.
Still Chasing Profitability
Despite its strong performance, Peddi still has work to do before reaching its reported break-even target of around Rs 500 crore worldwide gross. However, the film's successful second weekend has significantly boosted its chances.
About Peddi
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the role of a determined villager who overcomes personal challenges to become a para-athlete and fight for the development of his community. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.