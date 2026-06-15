ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 12: Strong Second Weekend Keeps Ram Charan's Film On Track For Rs 400 Cr

Hyderabad: After enjoying a strong second weekend, Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi is now facing its second Monday test at the box office. While collections have naturally slowed compared to the weekend, the film continues to hold its ground and remains on track for another major milestone.

The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has already emerged as one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2026. With the worldwide gross nearing Rs 400 crore, all eyes are now on whether Peddi can maintain its momentum during the weekdays and move closer to profitability.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 12

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 2.37 crore net in India by Monday evening. Since night-show collections are yet to be counted, the final Day 12 figure is expected to be higher.

The film had recorded a strong Rs 9.20 crore net on Day 11, benefiting from the second Sunday boost. As expected, collections dipped on Monday, but the real picture will emerge once the final figures are reported.

India Net Collection Crosses Rs 218 Crore

With the latest estimates, Peddi has collected Rs 218.37 crore net in India. Its domestic gross collection has climbed to Rs 259.03 crore.