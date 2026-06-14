ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan Starrer Beats Chiranjeevi's MSVPG To Become Highest-Grossing Telugu Movie Of 2026

The film had wrapped up its first week with an excellent Rs 193.55 crore net collection in India. It then added Rs 5.15 crore on day 9 (second Friday) and Rs 8.10 crore on day 10 (second Saturday). Day 11 is currently tracking at over 7 crore net based on estimates, taking the overall India net collection to approximately Rs 214.21 crore.

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned around Rs 7.41 crore net in India on day 11 by evening, till the time of publishing this copy. Since late-night and final show collections are yet to be added, the final Sunday figure is expected to be higher. Early trends indicate that the film could comfortably end the day above the currently reported estimates.

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi continues its impressive run at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down even in its second weekend. After a strong first week and a steady hold during weekdays, the sports action drama has maintained healthy momentum across key markets. The film witnessed another positive day at the ticket windows on its second Sunday, helping it strengthen its position among the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Language-wise, Telugu remains the biggest contributor with an outstanding Rs 190.56 crore collection so far. The Hindi version has contributed Rs 19.75 crore, while Tamil has added Rs 1.83 crore. Kannada stands at Rs 1.35 crore, and Malayalam has contributed Rs 0.30 crore. While the film's core strength continues to come from the Telugu states, it has also managed to maintain a visible presence in neighboring markets and select Hindi-speaking regions.

On the global front, the makers recently announced that Peddi grossed more than Rs 378 crore worldwide in just 10 days. The official update stated, "PEDDI GROSSES 378 CRORES+ WORLDWIDE in 10 days. Racing ahead at the box office in style." With Sunday's collections now added, the worldwide total is expected to move even higher.

The latest achievement comes after Peddi overtook Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 worldwide. The previous benchmark stood at around Rs 301.50 crore worldwide gross, and Buchi Babu Sana's directorial has now moved ahead to claim the top position among Telugu releases this year.

The film enjoyed a massive opening upon release and followed it up with a strong opening weekend. Backed by strong anticipation, Ram Charan's star power, and positive audience response, Peddi quickly emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year. The transition from the first week to the second has been particularly smooth. By maintaining a steady pace during regular working days, Peddi has stayed ahead of several other major releases of 2026.

Despite its remarkable performance, the film still has some distance to cover before reaching full theatrical profitability. Trade estimates suggest that Peddi is carrying a break-even target of nearly Rs 500 crore worldwide gross. While crossing Rs 378 crore worldwide is a significant achievement, the film will need a strong and sustained run in the coming weeks to bridge the remaining gap.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is an action-drama with sports elements and features Ram Charan in the lead role. With a runtime of 3 hours and 9 minutes and released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film continues to attract audiences across multiple markets.