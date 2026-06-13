ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Second Weekend Boost Pushes Ram Charan's Film Past Rs 200 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ram Charan's latest film Peddi has entered its second weekend on a positive note. The sports drama has crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark in India within just 10 days of release. Globally, the movie has brought in over Rs 366 crore, positioning it as South India's highest grosser of 2026.

After witnessing a slowdown during the weekdays, Peddi has benefited from the weekend boost and continues to attract audiences across key markets. The film has also maintained a strong run overseas, helping its worldwide collection cross another significant benchmark.

Peddi Crosses Rs 200 Crore India Net

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 5.60 crore net in India by Saturday evening. Since night-show collections are yet to be added, the final Day 10 total is expected to be higher.

The film had collected Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9. With the latest numbers, its total India net collection has reached Rs 204.30 crore. Meanwhile, its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 242.59 crore.

After recording single-digit collections through most of the first week, Peddi is showing signs of stability during its second weekend. Trade observers believe the Saturday and Sunday collections will play a crucial role in determining the film's long-term box office run.