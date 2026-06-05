Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan's Film Opens To Rs 135 Cr Worldwide Gross, Becomes 11th Telugu Film To Achieve The Feat
Ram Charan's Peddi opened to a sensational Rs 135.36 crore worldwide, driven by strong Telugu market support and positive word of mouth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 5, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi released amid massive buzz and has lived up to the expectations surrounding it. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama arrived in theatres on June 4, opening to a thunderous response across markets. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, the film follows a hardworking villager who masters cricket, wrestling and sprinting while fighting for the future and pride of his village.
As per Sacnilk, the film's box office journey began with impressive paid premieres that collected Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows on Wednesday. On its first full day, Peddi added Rs 51 crore net across 12,412 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 69.50 crore. The India gross collection stands at Rs 82.49 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 30 crore.
Sharing the latest update, the makers informed that the sports action drama grossed over Rs 135 crore worldwide on its opening day. With these numbers, Peddi has become the 11th Telugu film to cross the coveted Rs 100-crore mark globally on day 1. The overseas market was led by an excellent response in North America, where the Ram Charan starrer had already generated over $1.9 million. The achievement marks one of the biggest openings of the actor's career and serves as a significant comeback after Game Changer's underwhelming theatrical run.
#PEDDI charges ahead ⚡— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) June 5, 2026
North America Gross $1.9M and counting 🔥
🎟️ https://t.co/dNIx4k2loB
North America By @PrathyangiraUS, #BlockbusterPeddi in cinemas now@AlwaysRamCharan @NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @vriddhicinemas… pic.twitter.com/DsJcVfP8gX
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1
|Day(s)
|India Net
|Day 0 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 18.50 Cr
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 51 Cr
|Total
|Rs 69.50 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Language-wise, the Telugu version dominated with Rs 47.20 crore net, followed by Hindi at Rs 3 crore, Tamil at Rs 0.45 crore, Kannada at Rs 0.25 crore and Malayalam at Rs 0.10 crore. The opening has already become Ram Charan's biggest solo start, surpassing Game Changer (Rs 50 crore). The film has also outperformed the domestic opening numbers of several major blockbusters, including Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 40 crore) and Dhurandhar (Rs 30 crore), further underlining its strong launch.
The Telugu market emerged as the film's biggest strength. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone contributed around Rs 48 crore gross on the opening day. Occupancy remained strong throughout the day, with Telugu 2D shows recording nearly 68 percent overall occupancy. Evening and night shows witnessed the highest footfalls, indicating strong audience interest and positive word of mouth.
#OneWordReview...#Peddi: POWERFUL.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
A sports drama with its share of highs and lows... Its biggest strength is #RamCharan's memorable performance + several terrific moments... Screenplay could've been tighter and the runtime shorter. #PeddiReview
After making an… pic.twitter.com/h8dRfxbiIX
Critics have largely praised the film, particularly Ram Charan's performance. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film as "Powerful" and highlighted the actor's award-worthy portrayal. The cricket sequences, wrestling portions and the race episode on the climax have been singled out as major highlights. While some reviews pointed to the lengthy runtime and underdeveloped romantic track, the overall response has been positive.
With a blockbuster opening, all eyes are now on the weekend performance. Strong word of mouth in Telugu-speaking regions and encouraging overseas numbers could help Peddi maintain momentum in the coming days. Produced on a grand scale, the film combines sports, emotion and rural drama, with Ram Charan carrying the narrative through one of the most demanding roles of his career.
Backed by A.R. Rahman's music and R. Rathnavelu's cinematography, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani and Ravi Kishan in key roles.