ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan's Film Opens To Rs 135 Cr Worldwide Gross, Becomes 11th Telugu Film To Achieve The Feat

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's Peddi released amid massive buzz and has lived up to the expectations surrounding it. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama arrived in theatres on June 4, opening to a thunderous response across markets. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, the film follows a hardworking villager who masters cricket, wrestling and sprinting while fighting for the future and pride of his village.

As per Sacnilk, the film's box office journey began with impressive paid premieres that collected Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows on Wednesday. On its first full day, Peddi added Rs 51 crore net across 12,412 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 69.50 crore. The India gross collection stands at Rs 82.49 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 30 crore.

Sharing the latest update, the makers informed that the sports action drama grossed over Rs 135 crore worldwide on its opening day. With these numbers, Peddi has become the 11th Telugu film to cross the coveted Rs 100-crore mark globally on day 1. The overseas market was led by an excellent response in North America, where the Ram Charan starrer had already generated over $1.9 million. The achievement marks one of the biggest openings of the actor's career and serves as a significant comeback after Game Changer's underwhelming theatrical run.