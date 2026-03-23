ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peaky Blinders Creator Reveals Real-Life Villains In Cillian Murphy Starrer - From Billy Kimber To Darby Sabini

Hyderabad: The world of Peaky Blinders is famous for its gripping narratives and strong characters, but what makes it even more intriguing is the fact that its antagonists are heavily connected to real history. In a recent exclusive interview with Tudum, show creator Steven Knight talked about the actual events that served as inspiration for some of the show's most iconic antagonists.

Knight revealed that several of the enemies who go up against Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, are not entirely fictional. Instead, they are drawn from real gangsters and crime figures who once operated in the streets of Birmingham and London.

Talking about Billy Kimber, one of the early villains in the series, Knight said, "Billy Kimber... I killed him in series one, but the real Billy Kimber was a Birmingham gangster, and he worked with and against Alfie Solomons and all of that. And Alfie Solomons was real."

He also shared an interesting anecdote about Kimber's family. "Billy Kimber's granddaughter, at one of the premieres, was really funny because after the show had gone out and it was popular, she said, 'We never talked about him. We were really ashamed of him'. And now we're like, 'It's great. We can talk about him'."

In the series, Billy Kimber is shown as a loud, crude, and ruthless gang leader, very different from the calm and calculated Tommy Shelby. His character shows what a typical crime boss looked like during that time, making Tommy stand out as a smarter and more strategic figure.