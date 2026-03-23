Peaky Blinders Creator Reveals Real-Life Villains In Cillian Murphy Starrer - From Billy Kimber To Darby Sabini
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight reveals villains like Billy Kimber and Alfie Solomons were inspired by real-life gangsters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 23, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The world of Peaky Blinders is famous for its gripping narratives and strong characters, but what makes it even more intriguing is the fact that its antagonists are heavily connected to real history. In a recent exclusive interview with Tudum, show creator Steven Knight talked about the actual events that served as inspiration for some of the show's most iconic antagonists.
Knight revealed that several of the enemies who go up against Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, are not entirely fictional. Instead, they are drawn from real gangsters and crime figures who once operated in the streets of Birmingham and London.
Talking about Billy Kimber, one of the early villains in the series, Knight said, "Billy Kimber... I killed him in series one, but the real Billy Kimber was a Birmingham gangster, and he worked with and against Alfie Solomons and all of that. And Alfie Solomons was real."
He also shared an interesting anecdote about Kimber's family. "Billy Kimber's granddaughter, at one of the premieres, was really funny because after the show had gone out and it was popular, she said, 'We never talked about him. We were really ashamed of him'. And now we're like, 'It's great. We can talk about him'."
In the series, Billy Kimber is shown as a loud, crude, and ruthless gang leader, very different from the calm and calculated Tommy Shelby. His character shows what a typical crime boss looked like during that time, making Tommy stand out as a smarter and more strategic figure.
Knight also spoke about another key antagonist, Darby Sabini, confirming his real-life roots. "Darby Sabini was based in Clerkenwell when that was Little Italy in London. He was based in a pub called The Greyhound. And a party in Clerkenwell, Alfie Solomons turned up, and Darby Sabini shot him. Didn't kill him, but he shot him. So, yeah, he was real. The Sabinis were real. The real Alfie Solomons was based in Camden Town. He was all around the canals as well."
In the series, Sabini is portrayed as a more controlled and clever gangster compared to Kimber. While not as flashy, he is shown as a serious threat, especially because of his connections and calm approach to crime. His rivalry with other gang leaders adds depth to the story.
But it is Alfie Solomons, played by Tom Hardy, who stands out as one of the most complex characters throughout the series. Alfie is not your typical villain because he switches sides constantly and cannot be trusted.
Knight revealed that Alfie was inspired by a real Jewish gangster from Camden Town, London, who was involved in illegal trades near the canals. This real-life link makes the character feel more real.
In the series, Alfie is calm, clever, and sometimes funny. However, he is also violent and dangerous. The relationship between Alfie and Tommy is complex in the sense that they sometimes work together but do not fully trust one another. Because of this, Alfie stands out as a complex and unpredictable figure rather than just a villain.
The insight provided by Knight shows how Peaky Blinders combines fiction with reality. The use of real names, real events, and real people adds to the authenticity of the fiction. From the gangsters of Birmingham to those of London, the enemies of Tommy Shelby are not just fictional characters, but rather representations of real people who once dominated the underworld.
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