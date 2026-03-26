ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's Wife Anna Konidala Talks About Bond With Chiranjeevi: 'Never Had A Brother, Life Gave Me Two'

In the picture shared by Anna, Chiranjeevi is seen fondly caressing her, while Pawan Kalyan stands beside them, smiling. The candid moment reflects a sense of comfort and closeness, underlining the emotional message she shared in her caption. In her post, Anna opened up about her early days after becoming part of the Konidela family. She revealed that she initially struggled to find her place and even wondered how to address her husband's brothers.

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva Konidala, who recently made her social media debut, has shared a heartfelt post about her bond with her brother-in-law Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. Her emotional note, accompanied by a warm family photograph, quickly drew attention online, with fans praising the affection within the Konidela family.

"Annaya or Bava Garu? Almost fifteen years ago, I arrived in a family where everyone already belonged to each other. I didn't know how to fit in. I didn't know what to call anyone," she wrote. She explained that she eventually adopted the words her husband used. "So I borrowed the words from my husband. Annaya. Chinna Annaya. At first, it was just something I said. Carefully. Unsure. But over time, it became something I felt," she added.

Anna also shared a deeply personal thought, saying she never had a brother growing up. "Later I learned there was another way I could have addressed them. But by then… it wasn't about language anymore. I never had a brother. And life, very quietly, gave me two," she wrote, tagging Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu.

Her post comes shortly after she opened her first public Instagram account. The move marked her official entry into social media, something she described as "long overdue." She had earlier shared an unseen candid photograph with Pawan Kalyan and mentioned that she joined the platform with the blessings of Chiranjeevi and support from her husband.

Anna's Instagram debut was warmly welcomed by family members and fans alike. Chiranjeevi himself shared a message greeting her, while followers flooded her comments section. Anna, who met Pawan Kalyan during the filming of Teen Maar, has largely stayed away from public attention.