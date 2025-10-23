Pawan Kalyan's OG Hits Netflix On His Birthday, Fans Flood X With 'Powerstar Mania'
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG releases on OTT on his birthday. Here's how his fans across India reacted to film's grand spectacle.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan fans have another reason to celebrate as his blockbuster film They Call Him OG (or OG) has finally arrived on Netflix, coinciding with his birthday. The action-packed Telugu crime drama, which took the box office by storm in September, is now available to stream in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth, They Call Him OG released theatrically on September 25, 2025, and became the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. After a record-breaking run that earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide, the movie made its digital debut on Netflix on October 23. The OTT release has allowed fans across India and beyond to relive the film's intense world of crime, loyalty, and revenge.
Pawan Kalyan's commanding screen presence in OG has set social media on fire. From the very first frame, the film grips the audience with its raw intensity, power, and emotion. Viewers can't stop celebrating the intro, calling it "the best title card ever in Telugu cinema." Others echo the same emotion in awe, writing, "As soon as the tear drops and Gambhira's name is touched, the marriage scene immediately transitions… what a matured screenplay this is."
Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, which is the same banner that produced RRR, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a mysterious man whose past as a gangster resurfaces to shake his peaceful life. Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the menacing antagonist Omi Bhau, while Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead, Kanmani.The cast also features Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Abhimanyu Singh.
The narrative occurs between the 1970s and 1990s, moving back and forth between Japan and Bombay. Ojas, a man who survives a vicious attack in Japan, returns to India to create a criminal empire. Soon, betrayal and vengeance plunge his world into chaos. With its gritty visuals and emotional beats, the movie is already among the year's most discussed releases.
Technically, They Call Him OG is a visual spectacle; the cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa captures contrast between the neon streets of Japan and the hazy ports of Bombay with stunning specifics. The background score, and music, by Thaman S, enhances the tension, meanwhile the pace at which editor Naveenin Nooli advances the story ensures it flows with compelling urgency. The fight choreography by Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Stunt Silva delivers raw physicality in every frame.
However, fans were also a little let down by the Netflix version. Many had hoped for an uncut release featuring deleted scenes teased in trailers. The OTT version reportedly retains the same theatrical cut. Fans have urged the makers to release the missing footage on YouTube. Despite that, They Call Him OG continues to rule conversations online. Its streaming debut on Netflix on Pawan Kalyan's birthday week feels like a fitting tribute to the Power Star's enduring mass appeal.
