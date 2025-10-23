ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's OG Hits Netflix On His Birthday, Fans Flood X With 'Powerstar Mania'

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan fans have another reason to celebrate as his blockbuster film They Call Him OG (or OG) has finally arrived on Netflix, coinciding with his birthday. The action-packed Telugu crime drama, which took the box office by storm in September, is now available to stream in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth, They Call Him OG released theatrically on September 25, 2025, and became the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. After a record-breaking run that earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide, the movie made its digital debut on Netflix on October 23. The OTT release has allowed fans across India and beyond to relive the film's intense world of crime, loyalty, and revenge.

Pawan Kalyan's commanding screen presence in OG has set social media on fire. From the very first frame, the film grips the audience with its raw intensity, power, and emotion. Viewers can't stop celebrating the intro, calling it "the best title card ever in Telugu cinema." Others echo the same emotion in awe, writing, "As soon as the tear drops and Gambhira's name is touched, the marriage scene immediately transitions… what a matured screenplay this is."