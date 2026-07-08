ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan, Sonu Sood Mourn Death Of Teen Fan Niranjan: 'The Smile Will Stay Forever'

Pawan Kalyan had visited Niranjan on June 17 after learning about his condition and his long-standing wish to meet him. During the visit, the actor spent time with Niranjan and his family, offered financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, presented him with prasadam and promised to gift him a puppy. Within hours of the meeting, that promise was fulfilled. He also sent the teenager an iPad, making the day even more special for the young fan.

Hyderabad: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed deep grief over the death of 17-year-old Niranjan, a devoted fan who had been battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder. The heartbreaking news comes just weeks after the actor-politician met the teenager at his home in Hanumakonda and fulfilled one of his biggest wishes by gifting him a puppy.

On Wednesday, after learning of Niranjan's passing, Pawan shared an emotional note on social media, saying he was "deeply shaken" by the news. "The news that Niranjan is no more has deeply shaken me," he wrote. Recalling their meeting, Pawan said the memories of visiting the teenager's home were still fresh in his mind. He remembered Niranjan's bright smile and the courage he displayed despite living with a life-threatening illness.

The actor said the young boy's hope, determination and confidence in the face of immense pain were truly inspiring. He described Niranjan as a courageous child whose strength would always be remembered and extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. Addressing his late fan directly, Pawan wrote, "Dearest Niranjan... the smile you shared, your courage and the love you spread will remain in my heart forever." Pawan had also promised to invite Niranjan to a special screening of his upcoming film OG 2. Sadly, that wish will now remain unfulfilled.

Actor Sonu Sood, who had also met Niranjan before his death, shared an equally emotional tribute. Remembering their meeting, Sonu recalled that Niranjan had travelled from Warangal with his parents just to meet him. Despite battling a rare illness, the teenager carried a smile that left a lasting impression. "It was his wish to meet me, but I feel blessed that our paths crossed," Sonu wrote. Calling Niranjan's death an "unimaginable loss," he added, "Rest in peace, my little friend. Your smile will stay with me forever. Om Shanti."