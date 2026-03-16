ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Rule Is A Rule': Pawan Kalyan Reacts To Vijay's Jana Nayagan Delay After Censor Row, Says Govt Shouldn't Be Blamed

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has reacted to the controversy over the delay in censor certification of the film Jana Nayagan, which has Vijay playing the lead role. While answering this issue in an interview with a newswire, Pawan Kalyan has said that it was not correct to hold the government responsible for the delay and that the certification of films has nothing to do with politics.

The film has been awaiting censor certification for some time now, and this delay has raised suspicions that it might be because of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. However, Pawan Kalyan rejected these claims and said the matter appeared to be related to procedural issues within the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Pawan Kalyan spoke about the controversy and said, "The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level. They're blaming the NDA, and that's not right."

He referred to his own film, OG, to explain his point. He revealed that members of his team once suggested that, because he is part of the ruling alliance, the film might receive a more lenient certificate from the CBFC. However, he said he refused to support such an idea.

"My producers and my director said, 'You're a part of the NDA, and your film has been censored A.' I asked him how he expected a U/A certificate with all the violence portrayed. I told him that a rule is a rule and cannot be tailor-made for those who are part of the ruling government. The CBFC still issued an A certificate. Even if I used my connections to influence the CBFC, they would clearly tell me that governance and film censorship cannot be linked and that they're separate bodies," Pawan said.