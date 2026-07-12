Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Wife Anna Konidala Pens Emotional Note After Successful Shoulder Surgery; CM Naidu Visits Him
Anna Konidala shared an emotional health update after Pawan Kalyan's shoulder surgery, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited him in Mumbai.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 12, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan is recovering after undergoing a successful surgery on his right shoulder at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. As wishes poured in from fans and well-wishers, his wife Anna Konidala shared his health update, giving a glimpse of the actor from the hospital.
Taking to Instagram, Anna posted a heartfelt message, which read: "His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him. For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he's in safe hands. One day at a time. We'll get there." The post quickly received thousands of reactions, with supporters wishing him a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu personally visited Pawan Kalyan at the hospital on Sunday to inquire about his health. The JanaSena Party shared pictures of the meeting on social media and said the Chief Minister spent time with the Deputy Chief Minister, wishing him a smooth recovery after the procedure.
ముంబయిలో కుడి భుజానికి శస్త్ర చికిత్స చేయించుకున్న ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారిని పరామర్శించిన గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @ncbn గారు. కొద్దిసేపటి క్రితం శ్రీ చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారు ఆసుపత్రికి చేరుకుని శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారితో మాట్లాడి ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిని వాకబు చేశారు. pic.twitter.com/T9Kw2hZpCJ— JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) July 12, 2026
According to the JanaSena Party, the surgery was performed by a team led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr. Dinsha Parthiwala. The operation was carried out to treat a rotator cuff injury along with an avulsion fracture in Pawan Kalyan's right shoulder, and the procedure was successful.
ముంబయిలో కుడి భుజానికి శస్త్రచికిత్స చేయించుకున్న గౌరవ రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారిని గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ @ncbn గారు పరామర్శించి, ఆయన ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిని అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నారు.— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) July 12, 2026
ఈ సందర్భంగా గౌరవ రాష్ట్ర మంత్రులు శ్రీ నాదెండ్ల మనోహర్ గారు, శ్రీ… pic.twitter.com/d7Qsmv3NC4
The Deputy Chief Minister's Office later revealed that Pawan has been suffering from shoulder injuries since 2016. Although he initially underwent treatment, the problem resurfaced in 2019 and gradually worsened over the years. Despite severe pain, he continued attending public meetings, interacting with people and campaigning, often shaking hands with thousands of supporters.
ముంబయిలో కుడి భుజానికి శస్త్రచికిత్స చేయించుకున్న గౌరవ రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారిని గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ @ncbn గారు పరామర్శించి, ఆయన ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిని అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నారు.— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) July 12, 2026
ఈ సందర్భంగా గౌరవ రాష్ట్ర మంత్రులు శ్రీ నాదెండ్ల మనోహర్ గారు, శ్రీ… pic.twitter.com/d7Qsmv3NC4
The extent of the damage reportedly came to light during medical examinations conducted when he underwent nose surgery. Doctors found severe rotator cuff injuries and muscle tears in both shoulders and advised immediate surgery. However, because operating on both shoulders at the same time would have caused significant discomfort, doctors first operated on the right shoulder. Surgery on the left shoulder is expected to be performed within the next two months.
Doctors are continuing to monitor his recovery, and Pawan Kalyan is expected to remain under medical supervision until he is fit to resume his public and professional commitments. On the work front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is currently gearing up for PSPK32, directed by Surender Reddy, and also has OG 2, directed by Sujeeth, in the pipeline.