ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Wife Anna Konidala Pens Emotional Note After Successful Shoulder Surgery; CM Naidu Visits Him

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan is recovering after undergoing a successful surgery on his right shoulder at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. As wishes poured in from fans and well-wishers, his wife Anna Konidala shared his health update, giving a glimpse of the actor from the hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Anna posted a heartfelt message, which read: "His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him. For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he's in safe hands. One day at a time. We'll get there." The post quickly received thousands of reactions, with supporters wishing him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu personally visited Pawan Kalyan at the hospital on Sunday to inquire about his health. The JanaSena Party shared pictures of the meeting on social media and said the Chief Minister spent time with the Deputy Chief Minister, wishing him a smooth recovery after the procedure.