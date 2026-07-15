Pawan Kalyan Discharged From Hospital After Shoulder Surgery, Wife Says 'Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude'
Pawan Kalyan has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after successful shoulder surgery. Doctors advised three weeks of rest and physiotherapy as he recovers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, four days after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.
His wife, Anna Konidala, shared pictures from the hospital after his discharge and thanked the medical team for their care. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Today, we were finally discharged from the hospital, and our hearts are full of gratitude. A heartfelt thank you to this incredible team for taking such exceptional care of my husband and performing his surgery with the highest level of skill and professionalism. We knew he was in the very best hands, and that gave our family something priceless - peace of mind. Thank you not only for your expertise, but also for your kindness, dedication and compassion throughout this journey. We will always be grateful.”
Pawan Kalyan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after doctors advised surgery for a severe tear in the rotator cuff muscle of his right shoulder. The operation lasted around three-and-a-half hours and was performed by a team led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.
According to the Jana Sena Party, the actor-politician has been suffering from shoulder pain since 2016. The injury became worse over the years because of his busy schedule. During the surgery, doctors also found an avulsion fracture in his right shoulder.
Doctors have confirmed that Pawan Kalyan is recovering well and is fit to leave the hospital. After being discharged, he travelled to his residence in Hyderabad, where he will continue his recovery.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited him in the hospital, said, “He was recovering very well, and we are confident that he will recover quickly.”
Doctors have advised the Deputy Chief Minister to take complete bed rest for the next three weeks before starting physiotherapy. They have also recommended physiotherapy and exercises for his left shoulder, which also has rotator cuff injuries. His condition will be reviewed after six months, and doctors will then decide if further treatment is required.
The medical team expects the operated shoulder to regain normal strength and function in around four months, provided he follows the prescribed recovery plan and avoids putting strain on it. Until then, Pawan Kalyan is expected to stay away from his busy political schedule and focus on rehabilitation.