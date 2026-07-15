ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan Discharged From Hospital After Shoulder Surgery, Wife Says 'Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude'

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, four days after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

His wife, Anna Konidala, shared pictures from the hospital after his discharge and thanked the medical team for their care. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Today, we were finally discharged from the hospital, and our hearts are full of gratitude. A heartfelt thank you to this incredible team for taking such exceptional care of my husband and performing his surgery with the highest level of skill and professionalism. We knew he was in the very best hands, and that gave our family something priceless - peace of mind. Thank you not only for your expertise, but also for your kindness, dedication and compassion throughout this journey. We will always be grateful.”

Pawan Kalyan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after doctors advised surgery for a severe tear in the rotator cuff muscle of his right shoulder. The operation lasted around three-and-a-half hours and was performed by a team led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.