Pawan Kalyan Birthday: Wife Anna Konidala Says 'You Are In So Many Hearts' As Sujeeth Teases OG Universe For Fans
Pawan Kalyan turned 55 with heartfelt wishes from wife Anna Konidala, nephew Varun Tej and filmmaker Sujeeth, who teased a special OG surprise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 2, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu cinema star and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan turned 55 on Tuesday, September 2. The actor-politician received warm birthday wishes from his family, friends, colleagues and political leaders, but it was his wife Anna Konidala's heartfelt message that caught attention.
Anna shared a picture with actor-turned-politician husband Pawan Kalyan on Instagram. In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting together by a window. Anna looks at her husband lovingly as they pose together. Sharing the picture, Anna wrote, "Celebrating you today. You are in so many hearts, thoughts and prayers - a beautiful reflection of how many lives you have touched and how much you have given to others. Happy Birthday!"
The birthday wish comes after a difficult few months for the actor-politician. In July, Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on his right shoulder and was discharged four days later. Pawan Kalyan had been dealing with persistent shoulder pain since 2016. Doctors had advised surgery after a severe tear was found in the rotator cuff muscle of his right shoulder. An avulsion fracture was also detected during the procedure.
Sujeeth teases a special OG surprise
Among the birthday wishes, filmmaker Sujeeth's message stood out for Pawan Kalyan fans. Sujeeth, who directed Pawan in the gangster drama They Call Him OG, shared a personal note about his journey from being a fan of the actor to directing him. "To the man I grew up admiring… From watching u on the big screen as a fan… to standing behind the camera and saying "Action" sir. It still feels surreal... Like millions, I grew up celebrating your madness, your style and everything that makes Pawan Kalyan garu who he is 🧿❤️Life gave me the chance to go from celebrating ur moments… to creating one with you. First my hero. Now my 🧿G. 🔥Happy Birthday Sir. ❤️#OGUniverse will see you at 4:05 PM - a very small treat :) 🧿🧿"
To the man I grew up admiring…— Sujeeth (@Sujeethsign) September 2, 2026
From watching u on the big screen as a fan… to standing behind the camera and saying “Action” sir. It still feels surreal...
Like millions, I grew up celebrating your madness, your style and everything that makes Pawan Kalyan garu who he is 🧿❤️… pic.twitter.com/RoeZcylAYv
Sujeeth's 4:05 PM teaser has added to the excitement among fans, who are now waiting to see what the OG team has planned for Pawan Kalyan's birthday. They Call Him OG was announced with Sujeeth as director and D. V. V. Danayya as producer. The film stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Emraan Hashmi, who made his Telugu debut with the movie, and Priyanka Mohan. The gangster drama hit theatres on September 25, 2025. Pawan Kalyan was then seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. The film, which marked their second collaboration after Gabbar Singh, was released on March 19, 2026.
Family and political leaders join the birthday celebrations
Pawan Kalyan's nephew Varun Tej also shared a warm birthday message for his uncle. "Happy birthday Babai!♥️ Forever proud of the journey you've taken and the values you've always stood by. You've always been someone I look up to. Wishing you tons of strength and good health babai!🤗🤗🤗Love you always, my power storm!❤️🔥✊🏽#HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan"
Happy birthday Babai!♥️— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 2, 2026
Forever proud of the journey you’ve taken and the values you’ve always stood by.
You’ve always been someone I look
up to.
Wishing you tons of strength and good health babai!🤗🤗🤗
Love you always, my power storm!❤️🔥✊🏽#HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan… pic.twitter.com/g83iZ7D9sn
Writer-director Hanu Raghavapudi also wished Pawan Kalyan, praising his courage and the way he has chosen his own path. "Happy Birthday to the one and only Power star, Honourable Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan sir ❤️Your courage to dream differently, stand by what you believe in and walk your own path has always been truly inspiring. Wishing you a year filled with greater purpose, strength and success sir 🤗🤗🤗#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders also extended birthday greetings to Pawan Kalyan and praised his role in Andhra Pradesh politics.
Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society.@PawanKalyan— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2026
About Pawan Kalyan
Born in 1971, Pawan Kalyan has built a career that has moved between cinema and politics. The younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, he made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He went on to establish himself as one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars with films such as Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri and Kushi.
After a brief setback, he returned with Jalsa in 2008, which became the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year. His other popular films include Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Gopala Gopala and Bheemla Nayak. Away from films, Pawan Kalyan founded the JanaSena Party in 2014 and entered electoral politics. He won from Pithapuram in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and later took charge as the state's Deputy Chief Minister.