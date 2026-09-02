ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan Birthday: Wife Anna Konidala Says 'You Are In So Many Hearts' As Sujeeth Teases OG Universe For Fans

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema star and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan turned 55 on Tuesday, September 2. The actor-politician received warm birthday wishes from his family, friends, colleagues and political leaders, but it was his wife Anna Konidala's heartfelt message that caught attention.

Anna shared a picture with actor-turned-politician husband Pawan Kalyan on Instagram. In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting together by a window. Anna looks at her husband lovingly as they pose together. Sharing the picture, Anna wrote, "Celebrating you today. You are in so many hearts, thoughts and prayers - a beautiful reflection of how many lives you have touched and how much you have given to others. Happy Birthday!"

The birthday wish comes after a difficult few months for the actor-politician. In July, Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on his right shoulder and was discharged four days later. Pawan Kalyan had been dealing with persistent shoulder pain since 2016. Doctors had advised surgery after a severe tear was found in the rotator cuff muscle of his right shoulder. An avulsion fracture was also detected during the procedure.

Sujeeth teases a special OG surprise

Among the birthday wishes, filmmaker Sujeeth's message stood out for Pawan Kalyan fans. Sujeeth, who directed Pawan in the gangster drama They Call Him OG, shared a personal note about his journey from being a fan of the actor to directing him. "To the man I grew up admiring… From watching u on the big screen as a fan… to standing behind the camera and saying "Action" sir. It still feels surreal... Like millions, I grew up celebrating your madness, your style and everything that makes Pawan Kalyan garu who he is 🧿❤️Life gave me the chance to go from celebrating ur moments… to creating one with you. First my hero. Now my 🧿G. 🔥Happy Birthday Sir. ❤️#OGUniverse will see you at 4:05 PM - a very small treat :) 🧿🧿"