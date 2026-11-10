ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan And Anna Konidela Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidela have announced their decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage.

The couple, in a joint statement shared late on Monday night, said the decision was taken with "mutual understanding and respect".

"After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

Addressing their well-wishers, the couple also requested people to respect their privacy during this personal transition and expressed gratitude to everyone who has stood by them.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," the statement added. It was signed by both Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela. The statement did not specify any reason for the separation.