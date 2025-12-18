ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pavani Rao Boddapti: Indian-Origin Woman Behind Avatar 3's VFX Success

Hyderabad: ‘Avatar - Fire and Ash’ is the latest marvel by director James Cameron in the Avatar movie franchise, showcasing the dramatic journey of the characters to the fictional planet Pandora with its extraordinary visual effects.

The ‘Weta FX’ company, which provided visual effects in the last two Avatar movies, won the hearts of the audience, as well as numerous awards. One of the creative minds behind the visual magic is Pavani Rao Boddapti, an Indian-origin VFX artist, who worked as a sequence supervisor in that creative team. She led the team for special effects in the latest film in the Avatar series, set for release on Friday.

Born and raised in Delhi, Pallavi obtained a B.Arch degree from the School of Planning and Architecture and later joined the MFA in Animation and Visual Effects at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

Currently a resident of New Zealand, Pavani has been working with Cameron since 2009, when she first worked in the VFX team of the first ‘Avatar’ movie. “My grandmother used to make dolls with wool. As a child, seeing them made me want to become an architect. Later, visual effects attracted me. Although I completed digital courses related to this, I gained a complete understanding of them only when I worked on the Avatar film,” says Pavani.