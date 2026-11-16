Paul McCartney Enters World's Richest Musicians List At No. 3; Here's Who Else Makes The Top 10
Paul McCartney joins the world's richest musicians with a $1.4 billion fortune, ranking third behind Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Beatles member Paul McCartney has joined the billionaire club with an estimated fortune of $1.4 billion, making him the world’s third-richest musician, according to Forbes. At 84, the legendary singer-songwriter has built his wealth through decades of music, songwriting, business investments and music publishing. He now ranks among a small group of musicians whose fortunes go far beyond album sales and concert earnings.
According to Forbes, McCartney is behind Jay-Z, who tops the list with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion, and Taylor Swift, whose fortune stands at $2 billion. McCartney’s wealth comes from several sources, including his music catalogue, publishing rights, touring and business interests. His company, MPL Communications, owns the publishing rights to thousands of songs, including works by Buddy Holly and music from Broadway shows such as Grease. He also earns from The Beatles’ recordings and songwriting rights. Forbes estimates that his share in the band’s Apple Corps business is worth more than $150 million.
Interestingly, McCartney grew up in a working-class family in Liverpool, England. Despite The Beatles becoming one of the biggest music bands in history, the members did not earn much from their early record deals. Forbes reported that their first contract paid them less than a penny for every album sold.
Here is a look at the world’s 10 richest musicians and how they built their fortunes.
Jay-Z ($2.8 Billion)
Jay-Z holds the top position among the world’s richest musicians. He became hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019 and has since more than doubled his wealth. Apart from music, his fortune comes from his liquor businesses, art collection and investments in companies such as Block and Uber. He also owns a valuable music catalogue and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.
Taylor Swift ($2 Billion)
Taylor Swift became a billionaire in October 2023, mainly through the success of her Eras Tour and the value of her music catalogue. She is the first musician to reach billionaire status largely through music and live performances rather than business ventures outside the industry.
Paul McCartney ($1.4 Billion)
The former Beatles member has built his fortune through decades of songwriting, music publishing and touring. His company, MPL Communications, owns the rights to thousands of songs. His share in The Beatles’ business and earnings from the band’s music have also added to his wealth.
Bruce Springsteen ($1.2 Billion)
Popularly known as The Boss, Bruce Springsteen has earned his wealth through a music career spanning more than five decades. His album sales, music catalogue, royalties and successful world tours have contributed to his estimated $1.2 billion fortune.
Rihanna ($1 Billion)
Rihanna’s wealth comes largely from her business ventures. She is a co-owner of Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics brand launched in partnership with LVMH in 2017. She also has a stake in the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Although music made her a global star, her businesses account for a major part of her fortune.
Beyoncé ($1 Billion)
Beyoncé joined the billionaire club in 2026, according to Forbes. Her earnings come from music, successful tours and business ventures. The Renaissance World Tour and Cowboy Carter tour added significantly to her wealth. She has also launched businesses such as Cécred, a haircare brand, and SirDavis, a whisky label.
Dr Dre ($1 Billion)
Rapper and music producer Dr Dre built much of his fortune through music and business. He co-founded Beats Electronics, which Apple bought in 2014 in a deal valued at around $3 billion. He also founded Aftermath Entertainment, the record label associated with artists such as Eminem and 50 Cent.
Madonna ($850 Million)
Madonna has earned her estimated $850 million fortune through album sales, music royalties, concerts and business investments. Her tours have generated more than $1.4 billion in career revenue, according to Forbes estimates. She has also invested in real estate, fashion and beauty.
Selena Gomez ($700 Million)
Selena Gomez has earned a major share of her wealth through her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which she launched in 2020. Her acting projects, music releases and production work have also contributed to her earnings. However, estimates of her net worth can vary because the value of a private company and an individual’s personal wealth are not the same.
Celine Dion (Approximately $580 Million)
Celine Dion has built her fortune through music sales, international tours and concert residencies. Her long-running Las Vegas shows became a major source of income and helped make her one of the most successful performers in the world. With a career spanning several decades, she remains one of the best-selling music artists in history.
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