ETV Bharat / entertainment

Paul McCartney Enters World's Richest Musicians List At No. 3; Here's Who Else Makes The Top 10

Hyderabad: Former Beatles member Paul McCartney has joined the billionaire club with an estimated fortune of $1.4 billion, making him the world’s third-richest musician, according to Forbes. At 84, the legendary singer-songwriter has built his wealth through decades of music, songwriting, business investments and music publishing. He now ranks among a small group of musicians whose fortunes go far beyond album sales and concert earnings.

According to Forbes, McCartney is behind Jay-Z, who tops the list with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion, and Taylor Swift, whose fortune stands at $2 billion. McCartney’s wealth comes from several sources, including his music catalogue, publishing rights, touring and business interests. His company, MPL Communications, owns the publishing rights to thousands of songs, including works by Buddy Holly and music from Broadway shows such as Grease. He also earns from The Beatles’ recordings and songwriting rights. Forbes estimates that his share in the band’s Apple Corps business is worth more than $150 million.

Interestingly, McCartney grew up in a working-class family in Liverpool, England. Despite The Beatles becoming one of the biggest music bands in history, the members did not earn much from their early record deals. Forbes reported that their first contract paid them less than a penny for every album sold.

Here is a look at the world’s 10 richest musicians and how they built their fortunes.

Jay-Z ($2.8 Billion)

Jay-Z holds the top position among the world’s richest musicians. He became hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019 and has since more than doubled his wealth. Apart from music, his fortune comes from his liquor businesses, art collection and investments in companies such as Block and Uber. He also owns a valuable music catalogue and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Taylor Swift ($2 Billion)

Taylor Swift became a billionaire in October 2023, mainly through the success of her Eras Tour and the value of her music catalogue. She is the first musician to reach billionaire status largely through music and live performances rather than business ventures outside the industry.

Paul McCartney ($1.4 Billion)

The former Beatles member has built his fortune through decades of songwriting, music publishing and touring. His company, MPL Communications, owns the rights to thousands of songs. His share in The Beatles’ business and earnings from the band’s music have also added to his wealth.

Bruce Springsteen ($1.2 Billion)

Popularly known as The Boss, Bruce Springsteen has earned his wealth through a music career spanning more than five decades. His album sales, music catalogue, royalties and successful world tours have contributed to his estimated $1.2 billion fortune.