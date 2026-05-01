Patriot X Review And Collection: Mammootty Leads Praise As Film Eyes Rs 25 Crore Worldwide Opening
Patriot opens to strong buzz and mixed-to-positive X reviews, with Mammootty leading praise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The buzz around Patriot is impossible to ignore. The rare on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal has turned the film into one of the most talked-about Malayalam releases of the year. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller opened in theatres on May 1, 2026, and early signs suggest a strong start driven by decent reviews and impressive advance bookings.
The film, which explores a high-stakes surveillance conspiracy threatening national security, has attracted attention not just in Kerala but also in overseas markets, especially the Gulf region. Advance bookings alone hinted at a blockbuster opening, with worldwide pre-sales crossing Rs 13.5 crore gross even before release day.
X Reviews: Strong Start, But Second Half Holds the Key
Initial reactions on X (formerly Twitter) paint a mixed-to-positive picture, with most viewers praising the film's technical brilliance and gripping premise, while some point out pacing issues.
#patriot The quality of making is really next level 🔥the content ..the bgm ,camera everything is next level . Eagerly waiting for the 2nd half #mamutty #mohanlal— Siddarth (@Siddarth1246973) May 1, 2026
A large section of the audience has appreciated the first half, calling it "top quality" with a "banger interval." Many viewers highlighted the film's slick making, background score, and cinematography as standout elements. One user described it as a "purely plot-driven film" that dives straight into the story without wasting time.
Good First Half 👍— E6 (@EvanTweeps) May 1, 2026
Top Quality Making With a Banger Interval Punch. 🔥#Patriot https://t.co/kq9zn9OrX7
Performance-wise, Mammootty seems to be the unanimous highlight so far. Several reactions describe it as a "one-man show," with the veteran actor carrying the narrative with his commanding screen presence. His role as a central figure in the unfolding conspiracy has clearly struck a chord with audiences.
#Patriot | First Half - sleepy 😴— KUDALINGAM MUTHU (@KUDALINGAM49671) May 1, 2026
The film kicked off with promising momentum, but as the story progressed, it began to test my patience.
Unfortunately, the narrative offers nothing fresh the storylines feel overly familiar, hitting tropes we’ve seen many times before.
A… https://t.co/AWroMBiGxR pic.twitter.com/1UI39QqBhb
However, not all feedback is glowing. Some viewers felt the film leans toward a slow-burn style, lacking major "mass moments" that are often expected in big star films. A few comments mentioned that the storyline feels familiar, with shades of earlier tech-thriller concepts, though the treatment is different.
#Patriot - FIRST HALF ADIPOLI !!!!— Madhavan (@xplore_cinema) May 1, 2026
Superb first half. Content is the hero. Purely plot driven film. Great production value and impressive making. One man show of Mammookka till now. Lalettan & Nayanthara aren't in the first half. Film enters straight into the plot from the very… pic.twitter.com/BB4iSZI5Jg
Interestingly, fans noted that Mohanlal and Nayanthara do not appear in the first half, building anticipation for the second half. This has led many to say that the film's final verdict will depend heavily on how the story unfolds after the interval.
Its a complete mammokka film#Patriot— Siva (@Siva17632963723) May 1, 2026
Overall, the consensus so far agrees on a technically strong and intriguing first half, elevated by Mammootty's performance, with all eyes now on the second half.
#Patriot - First Half - Above Average.— Marcus Legranda (@marclegrande) May 1, 2026
It’s not very commercial and yet not that engaging. #Mammootty is the main guy and other big names are yet to make an entry.#Mammootty
Day 1 Box Office: Solid Start with Big Expectations
As per early live updates shared by Sacnilk, Patriot has collected approximately Rs 1.64 crore net in India on day 1 so far, across around 636 shows. This brings the current India gross to about Rs 1.94 crore, with final numbers expected to grow significantly by the end of the day as more shows report.
#Patriot - First half done. Superb so far; it's intriguing and sets the stage perfectly. 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/tSTYKoqqEP— 🧢 (@sabirjr17) May 1, 2026
Trade estimates had already predicted a strong opening. The film is expected to earn around Rs 10–12 crore gross in India on its first day, while overseas markets are projected to contribute Rs 15 crore or more. If these projections hold, Patriot could achieve a worldwide opening in the Rs 25 crore range. Such a start would place it among the biggest openers in Malayalam cinema, though still behind the massive benchmark set by L2: Empuraan.
#Patriot has an interesting first half so far. It’s more of a slow burn thriller without many mass or elevation moments, but the plot is engaging and the character development has been really good. The interval punch was really good too.— Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) May 1, 2026
Mohanlal doesn’t appear in the first half… https://t.co/SpJcjE0sAl pic.twitter.com/bU40tYutFN
The Road Ahead
While the opening numbers are promising, the real test begins now. Word of mouth will play a crucial role in determining whether Patriot can sustain momentum over the weekend and beyond. If the second half matches or surpasses the impact of the first, the film has the potential to turn its strong opening into a full-fledged box office success.