ETV Bharat / entertainment

Patriot X Review And Collection: Mammootty Leads Praise As Film Eyes Rs 25 Crore Worldwide Opening

A large section of the audience has appreciated the first half, calling it "top quality" with a "banger interval." Many viewers highlighted the film's slick making, background score, and cinematography as standout elements. One user described it as a "purely plot-driven film" that dives straight into the story without wasting time.

Initial reactions on X (formerly Twitter) paint a mixed-to-positive picture, with most viewers praising the film's technical brilliance and gripping premise, while some point out pacing issues.

The film, which explores a high-stakes surveillance conspiracy threatening national security, has attracted attention not just in Kerala but also in overseas markets, especially the Gulf region. Advance bookings alone hinted at a blockbuster opening, with worldwide pre-sales crossing Rs 13.5 crore gross even before release day.

Hyderabad: The buzz around Patriot is impossible to ignore. The rare on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal has turned the film into one of the most talked-about Malayalam releases of the year. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller opened in theatres on May 1, 2026, and early signs suggest a strong start driven by decent reviews and impressive advance bookings.

Performance-wise, Mammootty seems to be the unanimous highlight so far. Several reactions describe it as a "one-man show," with the veteran actor carrying the narrative with his commanding screen presence. His role as a central figure in the unfolding conspiracy has clearly struck a chord with audiences.

However, not all feedback is glowing. Some viewers felt the film leans toward a slow-burn style, lacking major "mass moments" that are often expected in big star films. A few comments mentioned that the storyline feels familiar, with shades of earlier tech-thriller concepts, though the treatment is different.

Interestingly, fans noted that Mohanlal and Nayanthara do not appear in the first half, building anticipation for the second half. This has led many to say that the film's final verdict will depend heavily on how the story unfolds after the interval.

Overall, the consensus so far agrees on a technically strong and intriguing first half, elevated by Mammootty's performance, with all eyes now on the second half.

Day 1 Box Office: Solid Start with Big Expectations

As per early live updates shared by Sacnilk, Patriot has collected approximately Rs 1.64 crore net in India on day 1 so far, across around 636 shows. This brings the current India gross to about Rs 1.94 crore, with final numbers expected to grow significantly by the end of the day as more shows report.

Trade estimates had already predicted a strong opening. The film is expected to earn around Rs 10–12 crore gross in India on its first day, while overseas markets are projected to contribute Rs 15 crore or more. If these projections hold, Patriot could achieve a worldwide opening in the Rs 25 crore range. Such a start would place it among the biggest openers in Malayalam cinema, though still behind the massive benchmark set by L2: Empuraan.

The Road Ahead

While the opening numbers are promising, the real test begins now. Word of mouth will play a crucial role in determining whether Patriot can sustain momentum over the weekend and beyond. If the second half matches or surpasses the impact of the first, the film has the potential to turn its strong opening into a full-fledged box office success.