ETV Bharat / entertainment

Patriot Trailer Shows 'Two Faces, One Mission' As Mammootty, Mohanlal Uncover A Deadly National Conspiracy

The 3 minutes and 32 seconds long trailer showcases a gritty espionage thriller vibe, highlighting a "two faces, one mission" concept, with the duo taking on a serious security threat. It showcases the two actors in action, highlighting espionage, loyalty, and a political and national security focus.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming spy thriller film Patriot have unveiled the trailer on Saturday, April 4. Starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, the film reunites both megastars on screen after 16 years.

The film centres on a retired officer, Daniel James (Mammootty), who is framed for treason by a revenge-seeking adversary. He, along with an old friend/soldier (Mohanlal), launches a covert operation to uncover the true conspirators and secure the nation.

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on April 4, will now be released on May 1, 2026.

Upcoming Projects Of Mammootty And Mohanlal

Mohanlal was recently seen in the period fantasy action film Vrusshabha. He has now started work on a new project with director Tharun Moorthy, tentatively titled L366. The film is said to be a cop action-comedy, where Mohanlal plays a character named "TS Lovelajan." Actress Meera Jasmine will appear as the co-lead.

He is also expected to make cameo appearances in upcoming films such as Thudakkam, Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth, and Kathanaar: The Wild Sorcerer featuring Jayasurya.

On the other hand, Mammootty has completed shooting for Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The film also stars Grace Antony and Indrans. In addition, the actor will also appear in D55, starring Dhanush.