Patriot Release Postponed: Mammootty - Mohanlal Film To Get New Date Soon
The release of Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, has been postponed from April 23. Makers will announce a new date soon, citing unforeseen circumstances.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited Malayalam spy thriller Patriot has hit a small roadblock. The makers have officially announced that the film's release date has been postponed, leaving fans eagerly waiting for a new announcement. The film, which brings together two of Malayalam cinema's biggest icons, Mammootty and Mohanlal, was earlier scheduled to release worldwide on April 23.
The announcement was shared by producer Anto Joseph on social media. In the note, the team explained that they are working hard to deliver the film in the best possible quality. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, they had to postpone the release by a few days. The statement also confirmed that the new release date would be revealed at 6 pm on April 1, 2026 on the official social media pages of both Mammootty and Mohanlal.
While the makers did not reveal the exact reason in detail, reports suggest that the delay is connected to the current war situation in the Middle East. Since the film has a wide global release planned, the team decided to shift the date slightly to ensure smooth distribution and maximum reach.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is expected to be one of the biggest spy thrillers in Indian cinema. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Revathi, Rajeev Menon and several others. The project has created huge expectations as it marks the coming together of multiple major stars. The teaser of the film, released earlier, hinted at a gripping story filled with espionage, patriotism, and high-stakes missions. The visuals suggested international-level production quality, with intense action sequences and dramatic moments.
Middle East War Casualty... as now#Patriot postponed from April 23— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) March 31, 2026
New release date will be announced tomorrow @mammukka @Mohanlal#Mammootty #Mohanlal #PatriotMovie pic.twitter.com/6zYv67vffA
The film has been shot across multiple locations including Kochi, Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Delhi, adding to its large-scale appeal. Music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam, while the cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan. With such a strong technical team and star-studded cast, Patriot is expected to be a cinematic spectacle.