ETV Bharat / entertainment

Patriot Release Postponed: Mammootty - Mohanlal Film To Get New Date Soon

Mohanlal, Mammootty Starrer Patriot Release Date Changed ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Malayalam spy thriller Patriot has hit a small roadblock. The makers have officially announced that the film's release date has been postponed, leaving fans eagerly waiting for a new announcement. The film, which brings together two of Malayalam cinema's biggest icons, Mammootty and Mohanlal, was earlier scheduled to release worldwide on April 23. The announcement was shared by producer Anto Joseph on social media. In the note, the team explained that they are working hard to deliver the film in the best possible quality. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, they had to postpone the release by a few days. The statement also confirmed that the new release date would be revealed at 6 pm on April 1, 2026 on the official social media pages of both Mammootty and Mohanlal.