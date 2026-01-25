ETV Bharat / entertainment

Patriot: Nayanthara's First Look Poster From Mohanlal-Mammootty Starrer Raises Expectations

The poster shows only half of Nayanthara's face. Clad in a saree, the Jawan actor looks all serious. Her facial expression hints at a strong and powerful role. The poster features the line "Dissent is patriotic", hinting at a political narrative. It suggests that the film will talk about questions of power, belief, and resistance.

Hyderabad: The first look poster of Nayanthara from the upcoming film Patriot has been released and has caught the attention of fans. The actress shared the poster on her Instagram account on Sunday, giving audiences their first glimpse of her character from the film.

The film has created a lot of excitement because it brings together two of the biggest stars in the industry, Mammootty and Mohanlal, in key roles. Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, and Nayanthara are also part of the cast.

The teaser of Patriot was released earlier on October 2 last year and received strong responses. It opens with a voiceover talking about leaders who control people through faith and trust, and ends with a powerful question about who is a traitor and who is a patriot. The makers recently confirmed that the shooting of Patriot has been completed. They shared a behind-the-scenes video and photos from the sets. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions.

Interestingly, the newly released poster of Nayanthara also contains a bit of Morse code. Fans were quick to decode it and believe it hints at an April 23 release date. However, the makers have not officially announced the release date yet. With its strong cast, serious theme, and powerful message, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films in the coming months and Nayanthara's first look has only added to the growing excitement around the film.