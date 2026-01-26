ETV Bharat / entertainment

Patriot: Mammootty-Mohanlal's Spy Thriller Gets Release Date

Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema's two biggest superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, are coming together on the big screen once again with Patriot. Their much-awaited film will feature the two after a gap of 17 years. The makers have now revealed the release date on X with a new poster of the film.

The announcement was made by actor Mohanlal on Republic Day. Taking to his X timeline, he shared a powerful poster from the film and confirmed the release date. In his post, Mohanlal wrote, "Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day. #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23, 2026. The countdown begins NOW."

The confirmation has thrilled fans, as expectations around the film have been sky-high ever since it was announced. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is described as a large-scale spy thriller. The makers had wrapped up the film's shooting earlier this month. On January 4, they shared a post announcing the completion of the shoot. "That's a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the big screen," the team wrote, along with a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast.