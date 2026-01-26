Patriot: Mammootty-Mohanlal's Spy Thriller Gets Release Date
Mammootty and Mohanlal's highly anticipated spy thriller Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The release date is out now.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 26, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema's two biggest superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, are coming together on the big screen once again with Patriot. Their much-awaited film will feature the two after a gap of 17 years. The makers have now revealed the release date on X with a new poster of the film.
The announcement was made by actor Mohanlal on Republic Day. Taking to his X timeline, he shared a powerful poster from the film and confirmed the release date. In his post, Mohanlal wrote, "Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day. #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23, 2026. The countdown begins NOW."
The confirmation has thrilled fans, as expectations around the film have been sky-high ever since it was announced. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is described as a large-scale spy thriller. The makers had wrapped up the film's shooting earlier this month. On January 4, they shared a post announcing the completion of the shoot. "That's a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the big screen," the team wrote, along with a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast.
Adding to the excitement, the makers recently released character posters of six key characters from the film. Posters of Mammootty and Mohanlal were unveiled last, while Nayanthara's character poster was released first. The posters played with themes of light and darkness and carried the film's release date written in Morse code.
The character posters were shared with the caption, "Rebel voices are of patriotism, be a patriot in a world full of traitors." Fans also noticed that Mammootty and Mohanlal shared each other’s posters, a gesture that further delighted audiences. Apart from the two superstars, Patriot features an impressive ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Rajeev Menon.
A teaser released last year had already amplified expectations. The teaser hinted at a story revolving around surveillance, social control, and moral conflict. It suggested that the film deals with a controversial programme designed to monitor citizens secretly. The teaser ended with a powerful line questioning whether the characters are "Great Indian traitors or patriots."
Technically, Patriot brings together some of the best names in the industry. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam, while cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan. Editing is done by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan.
The film was shot across multiple locations including Kochi, Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Co-produced by CR Salim and Subhash George, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the biggest spy thrillers Indian cinema has seen.
Read More