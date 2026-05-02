Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Starrer Opens Strong With Nearly Rs 30 Cr Worldwide
Mohanlal and Mammootty's Patriot opens strong with nearly Rs 30 crore worldwide on Day 1, backed by high occupancy and positive reviews.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 2, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty's film Patriot has taken a powerful start at the box office. Released in theatres on Friday, May 1, the action thriller film has impressed both viewers and critics, and the same is also being reflected in the movie's Day 1 box office numbers.
Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1 (India/Worldwide)
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Patriot earned Rs 29.37 crore worldwide on its first day. In India, the film collected Rs 9.80 crore net across 2,636 shows. Its gross collection in the domestic market stands at Rs 11.37 crore.
Overseas markets contributed significantly, with the film earning close to Rs 18 crore. These numbers clearly show the massive anticipation surrounding the film and the global appeal of its lead stars.
Occupancy Rates
The film also recorded strong occupancy across shows throughout the day. Sacnilk's report suggests that Patriot maintained an overall occupancy of over 70 per cent across morning, afternoon, evening, and night screenings.
Kerala led the way in terms of audience turnout. Cities like Kochi and Kozhikode reported the highest occupancy, followed by Thrissur, Kottayam, and Kollam. Outside Kerala, the film performed well too. Mumbai saw an occupancy of around 78 per cent, while Bengaluru recorded about 58 per cent.
Mohanlal And Mammootty's Big Reunion
One of the biggest highlights of Patriot is the reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty after nearly 18 years. The last time the two legends shared screen space in a full-length role was in the 2008 film Twenty:20.
Although Mohanlal made a brief appearance in the 2013 film Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty, Patriot marks their true comeback together in a major project. This factor alone has drawn large crowds to theatres.
Patriot Plot And Cast
Patriot centres on a retired officer, Daniel James (Mammootty), who is framed for treason by a revenge-seeking adversary. He, along with an old friend/soldier (Mohanlal), launches a covert operation to uncover the true conspirators and secure the nation.
Apart from the two superstars, the film also features a strong supporting cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy.
The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, who is known for critically acclaimed films like Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik. With Patriot, he brings a gripping spy-thriller story that blends action, politics, and emotional drama.
Positive Word-of-Mouth Boosting Growth
#patriot The quality of making is really next level 🔥the content ..the bgm ,camera everything is next level . Eagerly waiting for the 2nd half #mamutty #mohanlal— Siddarth (@Siddarth1246973) May 1, 2026
Early reviews for Patriot have been largely positive. Audiences have praised the performances, especially the on-screen chemistry between Mohanlal and Mammootty. With strong word-of-mouth, Patriot is expected to maintain its momentum over the weekend.