ETV Bharat / entertainment

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Starrer Opens Strong With Nearly Rs 30 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty's film Patriot has taken a powerful start at the box office. Released in theatres on Friday, May 1, the action thriller film has impressed both viewers and critics, and the same is also being reflected in the movie's Day 1 box office numbers.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1 (India/Worldwide)

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Patriot earned Rs 29.37 crore worldwide on its first day. In India, the film collected Rs 9.80 crore net across 2,636 shows. Its gross collection in the domestic market stands at Rs 11.37 crore.

Overseas markets contributed significantly, with the film earning close to Rs 18 crore. These numbers clearly show the massive anticipation surrounding the film and the global appeal of its lead stars.

Occupancy Rates

The film also recorded strong occupancy across shows throughout the day. Sacnilk's report suggests that Patriot maintained an overall occupancy of over 70 per cent across morning, afternoon, evening, and night screenings.

Kerala led the way in terms of audience turnout. Cities like Kochi and Kozhikode reported the highest occupancy, followed by Thrissur, Kottayam, and Kollam. Outside Kerala, the film performed well too. Mumbai saw an occupancy of around 78 per cent, while Bengaluru recorded about 58 per cent.