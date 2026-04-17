ETV Bharat / entertainment

Patralekhaa Hits Back At Body-Shaming Comments After Postpartum Weight Gain: 'Just Delivered A Baby'

Taking to Instagram, she explained that her body has naturally changed after giving birth and urged people to be more understanding. "What's happened to me!? I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all," she wrote.

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Patralekhaa has strongly responded to body-shaming comments made by paparazzi pages after she was recently spotted at an event. A video of the actor stepping out of her car circulated online, accompanied by an insensitive caption questioning her appearance. The remarks quickly drew criticism, prompting Patralekhaa to address the issue publicly.

The actor also pointed out that her weight gain is not due to overeating but a normal reaction to pregnancy. She highlighted how she has been balancing motherhood with work responsibilities. "I have not sat and eaten a mountain; I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs," she added.

In her note, Patralekhaa acknowledged that adjusting to postpartum changes takes time. She stressed that every woman's body responds differently and deserves empathy instead of judgement. "If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy," she said. Requesting kindness from the paparazzi and social media users, she concluded with a heartfelt appeal: "For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind."

Patralekhaa and her husband, actor Rajkummar Rao, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last year. The couple announced the news on their fourth wedding anniversary, calling their daughter their "greatest blessing." Even as they step into this new phase, Patralekhaa continues to balance parenting with her work as a producer, recently co-launching their production house KAMPA films.