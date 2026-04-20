ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Caught Between Sara, Wamiqa, Rakul In Chaotic 'Pativerse'

Released on Monday, the teaser begins with nostalgic glimpses from the original Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Sanjeev Kumar. It then briefly cuts to the 2019 remake featuring Kartik Aaryan, before transitioning into the new installment Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. This clever opening sets the tone for what the makers call the "pativerse."

Hyderabad: The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has finally dropped, and it promises a wild ride filled with confusion, romance and comedy. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana at the centre of a chaotic love triangle, or rather, a love square, the film appears to bring a fresh twist to the classic "pati-patni-aur-woh" formula.

In the teaser, Ayushmann plays Prajapati Pandey, a husband who finds himself entangled with not one but three women. Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh appear as the women who bring chaos into his life. The confusion escalates when Vijay Raaz enters as a cop delivering a humorous dialogue: "Kya toh luck paaye ho yaar… ek dost ke saath pakade gaye… aur yeh teesri, dost hi hai naa?" (What luck friend… you got caught with a friend… and now this third one, she is also a friend, right?) The line instantly sets up the comic tone of the film.

The teaser also shows Ayushmann navigating awkward situations as all three women intersect in his life. The makers captioned the teaser, "Samay sab kuch badal deta hai… par patiyon ki fitrat uske bhi bas mein nahi. Aa rahe hain Prajapati Pandey… is baar apni Patni aur Woh Do ke saath!"

Fans were quick to react to the teaser. One user wrote, "This is not just a teaser, this is pure chaos and comedy combined 😅😅🔥." Another commented, "Blockbuster movie ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤," while a third said, "Feeling so good to see Aayushman back on screen ❤." Many praised his comic timing, with one fan adding, "Ayushmann dialogue delivery is brilliant!!!❤🔥." Another excited reaction read, "Finally ayushmann khurrana comeback soon...🎉🎉." Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is backed by T-Series and B R Studios and is slated to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.