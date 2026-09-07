ETV Bharat / entertainment

Parvathy Thiruvothu On Unfollowing Geetu Mohandas: 'Know Many People In Industry Whom I Don't Follow'

Hyderabad: Parvathy Thiruvothu has addressed the buzz around her reported decision to unfollow filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, saying there is nothing to read into the social media move. The actor also refused to let the issue turn into another narrative about women being pitted against each other.

Speaking about the reports in a recent interview, Parvathy said, "Nothing happened there. There's nothing to make a news out of it." She felt that the focus on whom she follows or does not follow was part of a larger attempt to create a divide between her and Geetu. "I think there is a concerted effort to pit women against women," Parvathy said.

The actor and Geetu have shared a long association, including their involvement with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Parvathy said that experience has given them a deeper understanding of each other, making her unwilling to participate in narratives that try to create conflict between them. "It's very easy to pit us against each other and they would love nothing but for me to give a statement about the follow and unfollow scenario," she said.

Parvathy also made it clear that she did not want her personal equation with Geetu to become a talking point around the filmmaker's work. Geetu's latest film Toxic, starring Yash, has faced conversations around its portrayal of women, which has also brought Parvathy's old comments on misogyny back into focus.