Parvathy Thiruvothu On Unfollowing Geetu Mohandas: 'Know Many People In Industry Whom I Don't Follow'
Parvathy Thiruvothu has addressed reports of unfollowing Geetu Mohandas, rejecting attempts to pit the two women against each other.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Parvathy Thiruvothu has addressed the buzz around her reported decision to unfollow filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, saying there is nothing to read into the social media move. The actor also refused to let the issue turn into another narrative about women being pitted against each other.
Speaking about the reports in a recent interview, Parvathy said, "Nothing happened there. There's nothing to make a news out of it." She felt that the focus on whom she follows or does not follow was part of a larger attempt to create a divide between her and Geetu. "I think there is a concerted effort to pit women against women," Parvathy said.
The actor and Geetu have shared a long association, including their involvement with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Parvathy said that experience has given them a deeper understanding of each other, making her unwilling to participate in narratives that try to create conflict between them. "It's very easy to pit us against each other and they would love nothing but for me to give a statement about the follow and unfollow scenario," she said.
Parvathy also made it clear that she did not want her personal equation with Geetu to become a talking point around the filmmaker's work. Geetu's latest film Toxic, starring Yash, has faced conversations around its portrayal of women, which has also brought Parvathy's old comments on misogyny back into focus.
However, Parvathy stressed that her views and Geetu's creative choices are two separate things. "We have a far better understanding of each other within WCC," she said, adding that they have been "thrown under the bus several times". According to Parvathy, she did not want to make a statement about Toxic that could affect how the film is viewed. "That movie has to exist on its own right without anyone creating any statement about it," she said.
She also defended Geetu's right to make the film the way she wants. "I believe that if Geetu wants to make a movie the way she wants to make it, that has to come out without any addendum attached to it," Parvathy said. For the actor, whether she follows someone on social media should not become a measure of their personal or professional relationship. She pointed out that there are several people in the industry whom she does not follow. "I know many people in industry whom I don't follow. So, if that creates a Reddit ripple, might as well. I completely refuse to bite into it," she said.
Parvathy's comments come nearly a decade after she became one of the most vocal voices against the portrayal of women in Malayalam cinema. Her criticism of Mammootty-starrer Kasaba at IFFK in 2016 had sparked a major controversy and years of online trolling. In the recent interview, she reiterated that she continues to stand by what she said about the film. At the same time, she was careful to separate her own views from Geetu's filmmaking choices.