Parthiban Apologises After Backlash Over His 'Sit At Home' Comment On Trisha: 'There's No Way But...'
Parthiban apologised after Trisha Krishnan slammed his remark about her. The comment was criticised as inappropriate and unprofessional.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan responded strongly to remarks made by actor-director R Parthiban at an award function, prompting the filmmaker to issue an apology after facing backlash online.
The controversy began at a recent awards event organised by a Tamil media house. During a rapid-fire segment, Parthiban was asked to comment on several actors he had worked with. When a photograph of Trisha appeared on the screen, the actor-director made a remark referencing her popular character Kundavai from the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan franchise.
Speaking in Tamil, Parthiban said, "Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram kunthavaikkirathu nallathu," which loosely translates to, "It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while." He further stated that "it might be better if the actor avoids public appearances for a while, as her recent public appearances are creating a lot of issues."
The statement went viral on social media, and the comment was soon criticised as inappropriate and unprofessional.
Later, Trisha tweeted a message in which she expressed disappointment at the public platform being used for the comment. Without naming Parthiban directly, the actor criticised the comment and those who make statements without proper knowledge.
"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at," she wrote.
I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant.— Trish (@trishtrashers) March 8, 2026
Trisha also stated that she was told by the organisers that her name and image were added to the programme at the last moment at the request of an individual through his assistant.
Following the backlash and Trisha's response, Parthiban issued an apology and shared a voice note explaining the incident. Admitting that his attempt at humour had gone wrong, he wrote, "What happened... has gone all wrong in this. There's no way but to regret!"
In the voice note, he said that the comment was made during a rapid-fire round without much thought. "When Trisha's photo flashed on screen, I paused for a bit. Fans at the venue screamed Kundavai, and I used that opportunity to put my wordplay skills to use," he said.
Parthiban added that after stepping off stage, he had asked the organisers to remove the clip related to Trisha, but by then it had already started circulating online. "I don't like it when problems get bigger," he said, while also expressing regret that the comment had hurt sentiments.
The controversy came at a time when Trisha had been under intense public scrutiny following speculation about her personal life, including rumours linking her to actor-politician Vijay. However, the actor has not addressed those rumours publicly.
