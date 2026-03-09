ETV Bharat / entertainment

Parthiban Apologises After Backlash Over His 'Sit At Home' Comment On Trisha: 'There's No Way But...'

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan responded strongly to remarks made by actor-director R Parthiban at an award function, prompting the filmmaker to issue an apology after facing backlash online.

The controversy began at a recent awards event organised by a Tamil media house. During a rapid-fire segment, Parthiban was asked to comment on several actors he had worked with. When a photograph of Trisha appeared on the screen, the actor-director made a remark referencing her popular character Kundavai from the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

Speaking in Tamil, Parthiban said, "Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram kunthavaikkirathu nallathu," which loosely translates to, "It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while." He further stated that "it might be better if the actor avoids public appearances for a while, as her recent public appearances are creating a lot of issues."

The statement went viral on social media, and the comment was soon criticised as inappropriate and unprofessional.

Later, Trisha tweeted a message in which she expressed disappointment at the public platform being used for the comment. Without naming Parthiban directly, the actor criticised the comment and those who make statements without proper knowledge.