Shaque Trailer: Parineeti Chopra's 9-Year Search For Missing Daughter Gets Darker As Everyone Becomes A Suspect
Shaque: Trust No One trailer introduces Parineeti Chopra's nine-year search for her missing daughter, as secrets surface and Jennifer Winget joins the mystery.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix has released the trailer of the upcoming mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. This marks her debut OTT series and follows a mother who has spent nine years searching for her missing daughter. But as she gets closer to the truth, she starts questioning the people around her. The biggest question is simple: Who took her daughter?
The trailer begins with Parineeti’s character as a new mother whose life changes when her newborn daughter is abducted from a hospital. The story then moves ahead by nine years. The family has lived with the pain of losing the child, but the mystery is far from over.
After years of having no answers, the family appears to receive pictures of the missing girl. This brings the old case back and gives the mother a new reason to believe that her daughter could still be alive. She refuses to stop looking for her and sets out to find out what really happened.
However, her search soon becomes more difficult. The trailer shows her trying to find answers while secrets begin to come out. People close to her appear to know more than they are saying. With every new clue, she is forced to question the people she once trusted.
The series seems to keep the mystery around the missing child at its centre. At the same time, it raises questions about how far a mother can go when she refuses to accept that her search is over. Her determination to find her daughter slowly puts her relationships under pressure and makes it difficult to understand who is telling the truth.
Along with Parineeti, the series features Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary. All the characters appear to have their own secrets.
Shaque: Trust No One has been created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra. D’Silva has also directed the series, while Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P Malhotra have produced it. The show was earlier titled Talaash: A Mother’s Search.
The makers have not revealed the full story, but the trailer suggests that the search for the missing child will lead to several unexpected secrets. As Parineeti’s character tries to find her daughter after nine years, she may also have to face a difficult question: Can she trust anyone around her?
Shaque: Trust No One will premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2026.