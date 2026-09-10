ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shaque Trailer: Parineeti Chopra's 9-Year Search For Missing Daughter Gets Darker As Everyone Becomes A Suspect

Hyderabad: Netflix has released the trailer of the upcoming mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. This marks her debut OTT series and follows a mother who has spent nine years searching for her missing daughter. But as she gets closer to the truth, she starts questioning the people around her. The biggest question is simple: Who took her daughter?

The trailer begins with Parineeti’s character as a new mother whose life changes when her newborn daughter is abducted from a hospital. The story then moves ahead by nine years. The family has lived with the pain of losing the child, but the mystery is far from over.

After years of having no answers, the family appears to receive pictures of the missing girl. This brings the old case back and gives the mother a new reason to believe that her daughter could still be alive. She refuses to stop looking for her and sets out to find out what really happened.

However, her search soon becomes more difficult. The trailer shows her trying to find answers while secrets begin to come out. People close to her appear to know more than they are saying. With every new clue, she is forced to question the people she once trusted.